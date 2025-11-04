NYPD: Teenager Shoots Herself in Head at NYCHA Building

A teenage girl died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Harborview Terrace NYCHA complex, located on 10th Ave. and W. 56th St., in the wee hours of November 2.

The unnamed 18 year-old reportedly died in a stairwell not long before 1 a.m., cops say. As the Daily News first reported, it is so far unclear to the authorities whether or not she intentionally fired the gun, rather than accidentally discharging it. Initial reports merely mentioned that she was “shot to death,” which led to the impression that she was shot by somebody else.

The teenager was rushed to Mt. Sinai West, a few streets over on 10th Ave., but she could not be revived. The city’s Medical Examiner is in the process of conducting an autopsy.