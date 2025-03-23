NYPD Traffic Agent Punched; Graffiti Vandals Hit Tesla; LES Dismemberer Indicted

If getting parking and other tickets were a competition, the driver of New York State license plate 92862MM would likely have a good chance of winning. Why?

Try 779 parking and camera tickets since June 2019, for starters. Most people couldn’t get that many tickets if they tried.

This man’s long run of “accomplishment,” is likely to end in a jail cell after he punched a 56-year-old uniformed NYPD traffic agent in the face at around 3:45 p.m. in front of 99 7th Ave. South, near Grove St. on March 21.

Images provided by NYPD shows a thin light skinned man—likely white—wearing an Orlando Magic baseball cap; large-framed prescription glasses; a blue, fleece-lined Champion hoodie over a blue t-shirt; and blue work pants. In his right hand he’s holding a lanyard of some kind with keys attached; in his left, the folded up orange and white parking ticket he should be extremely familiar with by now.

How familiar? One can see surmise for themselves by entering his plate number into HowsMyDrivingBY.NYC, an invaluable website that uses open state and city records to track the violations attached to specific New York license plates.

From June 14, 2019, through March 18, 2025, all 779 of 92862MM’s tickets have been in just two boroughs, Brooklyn in Manhattan. His fewest tickets came in 2022—just four in Brooklyn. His most, barring a miscount, is 601, all in Manhattan.

Of 92862MM’s total fines of $69,463.69, that sum was reduced by $13,346.59. Having paid $48,260 to date, he owes the city $7,830.

Graffiti Vandals Paint Swastika on Tesla Cyber Truck

Two would-be revolutionaries, or maybe simply vandals, spray painted a red swastika on a Tesla Cyber Truck parked in front of 11 Rivington Street on March 6, at approximately 10:06 p.m. While some in this uncivil time might cheer the perpetrators’ act of “protest” against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the cops consider it Criminal Mischief, and have the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force on the case.

The NYPD suggests the suspects are “two males with light complexion and approximately 30 to 40 years of age” although Straus News offers, based on the video, they could very well be younger, college students or early post college age.

Whatever the case may be, it’s near certain that the gloves they were wearing was not because it was cold but to protect their hands from the telltale evidence of spray paint.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

Piecing Together a Heinous Crime

Christian Millett, 23, the dismembering maniac accused of the ice pick murder of his Baruch Houses roommate, Edwin Echevarria, 63, has been indicted for his crimes. Though it was reported that Millet confessed to cops, Millett subsequently plead not guilty. It remains for his trial for most details about the murder—and the disposal of Echevarria’s body—to emerge. To date, only Echavarria’s torso has been found in the East River.