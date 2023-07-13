One Person Hospitalized after Second Collision in a Week Involving MTA Bus on East Side

For the second time in a week, an MTA bus has been struck by another vehicle on the East Side of Manhattan. In the latest incident on July 13, a box truck partially overturned and slammed into an MTA on Lexington Ave. and 85th St.

The FDNY said one person, who was not identified, was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital but the person’s condition was not known at presstime.

In an earlier bus crash incident on July 6 a tour bus ran a red light and slammed into an MTA bus at the intersection of E. 23rd St and First Ave. Thirty two people were transported to an area hospital, but an FDNY spokesman at the time said that “none of the injuries were life threatening.” Among those transported to the hospital was the 53 year old tour bus driver, who was not identified by police but who was slapped with a summons for barreling through a red light.

In the latest collision, an NYPD spokesperson said, “there were no serious injuries” and apparently nobody was issued a ticket in the mishap.