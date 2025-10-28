Passerby Sees Smoke, Saves Beloved East Village Café

It was the quick thinking of a woman waiting for a bus who spotted smoke coming from the basement of a neighborhood restaurant in the early morning hours of Oct. 26 and phoned in the alarm that spared major damage to The Laurels Café.

FDNY was one the scene within minutes and Kevin Mulligan, the Irish-born owner of the popular East Village restaurant says he expects to be able to reopen within days.

”I’m very grateful she made the call,” Mulligan told Our Town Downtown while supervising clean up efforts. While the caller’s identity remains a mystery, it likely spared the fire from spreading beyond the basement into the main restaurant or the apartments above.

”The kitchen, everything in the restaurant is 100 percent,” Mulligan said.

The FDNY dispatched about 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene and stayed on the scene to monitor the situation. There were no reported injuries even though an unknown number of residents were sleeping in the apartments above when the smoke was first spotted. Fire investigators gave the building the all clear shortly after 1 p.m. on Oct. 26, six hours after the initial alarm was received.

The FDNY said the fire likely started somewhere around the ductwork in the basement. Mulligan said the audio visual equipment was fried and the soda lines to the bar melted. But beyond that, he said damage was minimal.

The main restaurant and kitchen was spared and the fire did not spread to any of the apartments above the establishment at 231-235 Second Ave on the corner of E. 14th St.

Mulligan only took over the restaurant from a previous owner in 2023. The building is owned by B&F Management, headed by managing partner Josef Yusuf Bildirici, which owns a number of multi-family, mixed use properties in Brooklyn, Manhattan and New Jersey.

Bildirici rushed to the scene the day of the fire, but was not able to be reached for comment and a call to the company was not returned by press time.

Mulligan, who hails from Longford, Ireland, said he was initially worried that he’d lose business from the Halloween day revelers, where many customers who head to the Greenwich Village parade find their way to the bar restaurant on the northern end of the East Village. “It’s one of our biggest days of the year.”

Now thanks to minor damage, he said he hoped to be open by Oct. 29. The landlord found a glazer who quickly installed a new glass door to replace the one that firefighters had to bust through to get into the unoccupied building the day of the fire. And an electrician was able to restore power a day or two after that.

”It cold have been a lot worse,” said a relieved Mulligan. “We’ll make do with cans and bottles of soda while we’re waiting for the soda lines to be restored.”