Petco Moves Its NY HQ into Three Floors of Historic Tammany Hall Building

With balloons flying and mascots in feline and canine costumes nearby, top dogs at Petco cut a ribbon Sunday May 28th to celebrate the grand opening of a new New York City flagship store, which moved from 860 Broadway to two floors and the basement of the historic Tammany Hall building at 44 Union Square East.

Ron Coughlin, chief executive officer of Petco who helped cut the ribbon with chief operating officer Justin Tiichy, said the store ‘s move to Tammany, once a powerful clubhouse for Manhattan’s Democratic party machine, had personal meaning for him.

“I grew up a few blocks from here,” he said to a small crowd of store employees and supporters gathered before noon outside the new store’s entrance on the corner of East 17th Street and Park Avenue South. “This store is in a building that was Tammany Hall. I’m Irish and maybe there’s some significance to that, “ he added, alluding to Tammany’s long ago role in helping Irish immigrants in the city.

Coughlin noted that getting Petco into Tammany “took two years of planning.” Petco Union Square was designed by Petco in collaboration with global architecture, planning and design firm Callison RTKL and BKSK.

In 2022, the company struck a multi-years’ leasing deal with deal with the building’s owner, Reading International Inc., to occupy three levels of the red brick and limestone neo-Georgian edifice. It was a touted as one of the largest real estate transactions in Feb. 2022 as the city was just starting to shake off the COVID era economic malise.



But it was not always smooth sailing. Petco’s own renovations for the new store began amid protests by the New York City Carpenter Unions for using low-cost non union labor and providing no benefits. Instead of the cuddly animal mascots for Petco that were dancing at the grand opening, it was Scabby, the inflatable union rat that towered over the building site for months. COO Tiichy declined to discuss the matter with Straus News. “No comment,” he said.

He was more forthcoming about the design of the upscale flagship, which looks like a museum with its glittering staircase, chandeliers and trendy boutiques. “The design was meant to highlight New York and the green market in Union Square,” he said on May 31, the first day of business at the store. Tiichy noted Peto’s part of the 73,000 square foot building covers first and second floors while the basement will serve as a full-service pet hospital, Vetco Total Care veterinary hospital. It’s not open to the public; people seeking medical care for pets must first apply on the first floor. Tiichy said.

The store operates from 9 am to 9 pm seven days a week. It offers a wide array of services and products for pet parents and pets, including a grooming salon, a “Wash, Dry and Wag” self-service station for cleaning dogs, and the JustFoodForDogs kitchen, an independent chain from Irvine, Calif. that prepares special foods for dogs, including disabled canines.

Petco’s artful Union Square layout appears prohibitively expensive, but the company’s PR team said it wouldn’t supply figures and didn’t have to as a publicly traded company. Other employees speculated on the allegedly high price tag.

The cost had to be in the millions but it was worth it because this is our flagship and a role model for other stores,” said Mark Santiago, 26, general manager of Petco in Park Slope who was helping out at the newly opened Union Square store on Saturday. “It’s the best of the best.” He said his store was “much smaller.”

Petco, which was founded in 1965, operates 1,500 stores across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico. In March of 2022,its revenues were put at $6.04 billion.

It’s anybody’s guess whether the ghost of Tammany Hall’s Boss Tweed of yore would frown on Petco occupying the domain of a former political powerhouse from his spot in the shade. Maybe he’d laugh. However, some politically inclined New Yorkers still alive have suggested that Petco isn’t a heavy enough match for Tammany’s mighty history.

Petco execs would likely dispute such such a notion and said so in welcoming remarks to new patrons at the Union Square store.

“We’re delighted to welcome pets and pet parents to this revolutionary flagship experience that embodies Petco’s fully integrated, omnichannel pet health and wellness ecosystem within a single pet care center,” Petco chief operating officer Tichy said in a prepared statement. “Its distinctly New York design coupled with Petco’s highly differentiated pet care offering brings to life the humanization and premiumization trends shaping the pet space in a way no one else can replicate. Every element is designed to cultivate a seamless experience that nurtures the incredible bond between pets and pet parents, making it a top destination for pet parents worldwide to experience the best in pet health and wellness.”

On Petco’s first day of business at the new store, a scruffy crew of young apparent travelers and their dogs sat for hours on the sidewalk seeking cash and food. People seemed eager to drop money into their bucket which was labelled “Ruff Times.” The group has since moved farther down the block.

Parked on the E. 17th Street of the Tammany building May 31 was a truck driven by an employee of the New York City Carpenters Union with signs and images on both sides blasting Petco and the owners of Reading International for allegedly rejecting union bids for jobs. “They just don’t care about us,” the truck driver said of the building and its shiny new tenant.

After the Sunday ribbon cutting on June 1, Petco took over Union Square Park from 10 am to 6 pm with events such as a the “Paws in the Park” party and adoption event beginning at noon. Petco Love, the non-profit sponsoring agency, brought together more than 20 local animal welfare partners, including Muddy Paws and Animal Care Centers of NYC, to help hundreds of adoptable pets find homes. There was even a dog run and word of a fashion show, presented by BOBS from Skechers, featuring adoptable pets.