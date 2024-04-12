Pirate of the Hudson: Man Tries to Hijack Two Boats, Including Storied Former FDNY Vessel

A young man allegedly stole a series of boats from Manhattan’s West Side and piloted them a short ways down the Hudson on April 11, before ultimately being taken into custody by the NYPD’s Harbor Unit, police said.

Juan Hernandez, 23, was charged with two counts of grand larceny for the incident.

The robbery reportedly began at around 2:30 a.m. on Pier 66 at 26th St. adjacent to the West Side Highway, police said, when Hernandez allegedly untied and began piloting a decommissioned FDNY boat and pushed off in the direction of Pier 64.

The 138-ton boat he was attempting to steal had a long and storied history. Although it was decommissioned and sold to a group of maritime preservationists in 1994, it was called back to duty in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. The boat, named the John J. Harvey after a maritime firefighter who died in a maritime ship blaze worked for 80 hours pumping water onto the wreckage at Ground Zero before water mains were restored following the terrorist attacks. Earlier in its career, it had helped combat a conflagration of the Cunard Line pier in 1932 and responded to a blaze on board the French ship the Normandie in New York Harbor in 1942 and in 1943 when the ammunition ship El Estero caught fire and once again in 1966 when the tanker Alva Cape twice caught fire in New York Harbor, the first time after colliding with the Texaco Massachusetts and a second time at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The ship which was taken over by marine preservationists and used primarily as an entertainment boat. It was named to the National Register of Historic Place in June 2000.

In the April 11 incident According to ABC7, Rodriquez was unable to get the boat’s engine started, and instead simply floated it down the river before it aground. It took him half-an-hour to arrive at the latter pier.

The boat then “became stuck and Hernandez jumped into the water,” police told Straus News. He then allegedly “boarded a second boat and shoved off from Pier 64 to Pier 51.” It was a sailboat, and Hernandez allegedly couldn’t figure out how to properly unfurl its sails and pilot the craft further. It was around this point that “harbor units were notified.” Hernandez was apprehended, police say, hit with the larceny raps shortly thereafter.

By 3:30 p.m. on April 11, the storied work boat had returned to its berth at Pier 66, and frequent passersby might not have even noticed its temporary absence.

Water craft thefts in general appears to be on the decline. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) said number of thefts in the U.S. decreased by four percent from 2021 to 2022, dropping from 4,644 in 2021 to 4,461 in 2022. About 20 percent of boat thefts happened in Florida, followed by California. New York State did not even crack the top list.

One of the few incidents in recent years came in 2017 when a drunken man reportedly piloted a 16 ft. boat from New Jersey to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. He left it docked before making his way through a restricted area into the night. Richard S. Russo, a 47 year-old resident of Bayonne, was arrested in connection with that incident. He received theft and trespassing charges.