Police ID Victim of East Village Fire; Neighborhood Rallying Around His Injured Dog Bella Who is Battling for Survival

The 75-year-old man and long time neighborhood resident who died in a fire in an East Village apartment fire on Feb. 2 has been identified.

Police on Feb. 6 identified the victim as Robert Bartolomey. His name had been withheld initially pending family notification. A stunned neighborhood has been rallying around efforts to save his beloved dog Bella. The miniature pinscher, who was a common sight in the neighborhood walking without a leash accompanying Bartolomey. Bella was pulled from the flames by firefighters on Feb. 2 but is struggling to overcome problems associated with carbon monoxide poisoning from being in the room where her owner perished for up to a half hour.

A neighbor in the building at 65 Second Ave. told Our Town Downtown that the victim was an Air Force veteran who had served in the Vietnam War but Our Town Downtown was unable to verify the information or obtain details about any burial arrangements at presstime.

“They knew him in the neighborhood and they definitely knew his dog,” said Dean Mann, a neighbor who was handed the injured dog by firefighters on the day of the fire. Although she had no signs of burns, she apparently suffered serious neorolgical damage. Mann, said he had bonded with Bartolomey because he had a dog named Tippy that frequently played with Bella. Both were miniature pinschers. “When I walk Tippy around the neighborhood, people think it is Bella,” he told Our Town Downtown. “They’re doppelgängers,” he said.

But she is in a battle for survival he said, suffering from vision problems and having difficulty walking.

Mann’s sister, Krisi Letendre started a GoFundMe to raise money for Bella’s care posted that Bella was recently was transferred from the Emergency Vetenary Hospital where Mann had rushed her on the day of the fire.

“Last night she was transferred to the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center of NY (AMC) for more specialized treatment, specifically neurology,” wrote Letendre. “Because of the carbon monoxide poisoning, in addition to her mobility issues, her eyesight was effected. Today she will be undergoing CT Scans, an MRI, and other neurological exams. They will also run tests and exams on her lungs.” As of Feb. 6, the drive had raised $13,822 from 259 contributors, toward a goal of raising at least $20,000.