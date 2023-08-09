Popular French Bookstore on UES Temporarily Closes After Owner’s Dogs Maul 4 Pups

The owner of a French language children’s bookstore on the Upper East Side kept five German shepherds on the premises that have reportedly attacked at least four other pups, appeared to be temporarily shut down when Straus News visited on August 9.

One of the attacked pups, a toy poodle named “Baby” had to be euthanized after a white German shepherd named “Syko” owned by the store’s owner Lynda Hudson attacked on Aug. 3, breaking the smaller dogs spine, according to the owner of the now deceased pooch.

The New York Times broke the news about the menacing presence of the dogs housed in what appears to be a quaint neighborhood bookstore. Its web site says it is he only shops of its kind catering to French literature for children and boasts over 3,000 books and runs a lending library. The shop was opened by Hudson in 2016.

”I saw the dogs being walked the other day and they all had muzzles on,” Darrell Philips, a doorman at a building down the block told Straus News on Aug. 9. “I love dogs but those big ass dogs with muzzles, you knew something was bound to happen. They’re the only dogs on the block with muzzles on.”

Yelp blocked new posts from appearing due to “unusual activity,” after news of the four attacks was published by the New York Times on Aug. 3. But it did allow viewers to see recent past reviews before the block was put in place.

“This is not a library for kids.,” wrote one on Aug. 7th. “Its a front, the owners BREED German shepards (sic) out of the building. Just this week 2 German Shepards of their’s attacked a small dog on the street, literally tearing it apart, and killed it while it was on a walk with it’s mom. The ladies in the nail salon who watched it happened said it was the THIRD TIME THIS YEAR. SHUT THIS PLACE DOWN.”

That was referring to Akiba Tripp, who told the Times she was walking her 9 lb toy poodle called “Baby” when it was attacked by one of the German Shepherds named “Syko” on Aug. 7. The larger dog broke the spine of “Baby” and she had to be ethanized.

”My dog is dead,” Tripp, a personal trainer, told the Times. “Those dogs should have been away a long time ago.”

Hudson said she was going to keep the dogs at her new Westchester home and will no longer bring them to the city.

According to the report, Baby was at least the fourth dog attacked. Julia Schafer told the Times that her husband was walking their small collie mix “Tarsilla” on May 3 when it was also attacked by Syko.

”The white one bit her and held onto her,” Schafer told the Times. Hudson reportedly paid the $850 vet bill from that attack.

Four days later, a Cavachon named Chole and a Malitpoo named Muppet--both small dogs--were walking past the shop when the German shepherds struck again.

”Next thing I know this big white dog [Syko] had my dog in her mouth,” Chole’s owner Laurie Davis told the Times. “I’m screaming at the top of my lungs.” She said one of Hudson’s other German shepherds bit Muppet.

Davis sued Hudson in small claims court and Hudson agreed to pay the $6,000 vet bill. Davis told the newspaper she had reported the dog to the police, which said it did not have jurisdiction over dog-on-dog violence and to the city health department’s animal bit unit.

She said Hudson claimed to the bite unit that it was the first time the dogs had attacked and that she planned to take the dogs out of the city.

Hudson paid the bill to have “Baby” unthenized and told the Times she is considering putting “Syko” down as well. “There really is something wrong with “Syko” and I don’t know what to do.”

Efforts by Straus News to reach Hudson were not successful. The phone number listed on the web site is no longer is service. A sign on the front door of the store said that the shop was going to close on Aug. 7 but would be back on Aug. 8. Straus News visited on Aug. 9 and it was still closed.

One shopkeeper on the street who did not want to be give his name said the dogs were “scary” and the shop usually stayed open way past its posted closing time.