Prisoner Escapes From Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Using Bedsheet Rope, Possibly on the Lam in New Jersey

A prisoner made a Spiderman-like escape on Aug. 9 from Mount Sinai Beth Israel at E. 16th St., slipping out a fifth-floor bathroom window using a rope made of bedsheets.

Despite earlier press reports that he was re-arrested in New Jersey, the NYPD confirmed that 44 year-old Yenchun Chen is reportedly still at large three days after his daring escape. He was in the custody of the Department of Corrections at the time he fled.

Cops said that after performing the successful rappelling operation to a rooftop one floor below, he then climbed down a ladder and hailed a cab southbound down 2nd Ave.

Chen had been in custody on charges of drug possession since July 31. He had been at the hospital since August 4, after he complained of having chest pain during a court appearance. A photo released by police before his escape appears to show him with bandages and a yellow wrist bracelet, likely issued by the hospital. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.