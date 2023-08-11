Prisoner Escapes From Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Using Bedsheets, Rearrested in New Jersey

A detainee brought to Mount Sinai Beth Israel at E. 16th complaining of chest pains fled the premises on Wednesday, August 9, by slipping out a fifth-floor bathroom window by using bedsheets to rappel to the ground. 44 year-old Yenchun Chen, who is 6 ft. 6 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds, has been arrested initially on a drug charge.

Cops said that after performing the successful rappelling operation Chen had hailed a cab southbound down 2nd Ave. A manhunt ensued that reportedly ended on August 10, after authorities found him in New Jersey and reportedly rearrested him.

Chen had been in custody on charges of drug possession since July 31. He had been at the hospital since August 4, after he complained of his chest issues during a court appearance. A photo released by police before his capture appears to show him with bandages and a yellow bracelet, likely issued by the hospital.