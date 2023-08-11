x
Prisoner Escapes From Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Using Bedsheets, Rearrested in New Jersey

44 year-old Yenchun Chen’s makeshift rope carried him from a 5th floor window of the hospital to the ground, where he hailed a taxi that took him southbound down 2nd Ave. His rappel for freedom was short-lived. A manhunt reportedly ended with Chen’s re-arrest in New Jersey a day later.

| 11 Aug 2023 | 06:13
    44 year-old Yenchun Chen before his arrest in New Jersey on Thursday, August 10. The day before, he made a remarkable escape from Mt. Sinai Hospital–where he was both being treated for chest pain and in custody for drug possession–by making a rope out of bedsheets and rappelling out of a fifth-floor bathroom. ( Photo via NYPD )

A detainee brought to Mount Sinai Beth Israel at E. 16th complaining of chest pains fled the premises on Wednesday, August 9, by slipping out a fifth-floor bathroom window by using bedsheets to rappel to the ground. 44 year-old Yenchun Chen, who is 6 ft. 6 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds, has been arrested initially on a drug charge.

Cops said that after performing the successful rappelling operation Chen had hailed a cab southbound down 2nd Ave. A manhunt ensued that reportedly ended on August 10, after authorities found him in New Jersey and reportedly rearrested him.

Chen had been in custody on charges of drug possession since July 31. He had been at the hospital since August 4, after he complained of his chest issues during a court appearance. A photo released by police before his capture appears to show him with bandages and a yellow bracelet, likely issued by the hospital.