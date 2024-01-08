Pro-Palestine Protestors Block Brooklyn, Manhattan & Williamsburg Bridges and Holland Tunnel on Jan. 8

The first full back-to-work week in the New Year began much as the old year ended with protestors blocking the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges and the Holland tunnel on Jan. 8, snarsling traffic at the tail end of the morning rush hour.

Unlike past protests, preliminary reports are there were hundreds of arrests, most likely desk appearance tickets, made on Jan 8. If those reports are accurate, it would mark a the largest number of arrests since protests on both sides of the issue began three months ago. Even when pro-Palestine protestors snarled holiday traffic to JFK Airport before Christmas with a car blockade on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, there were few arrests.

The Jan. 8 incidents had started with a “Shut it Down for Palestine” protest at City Hall Park before proceeding to the three bridges and the tunnel, infuriating commuters who were stuck in the traffic.

The protestors at the entrance to the Holland Bridge chanted, “Palestine Must be Free from River to the See.” Pro Israel supporters take that as sign that the protestors want to wipe out the Jewish state of Israel.

Protestors chanted, “Palestine will live forever.” and called for a cease fire in Gaza and the end of American aid to Israel.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, there have been over 300 protests in New York City involving an estimated 160,000 people, Mayor Eric Adams said recently. Despite the volume of protests on each side, the NYPD has made few arrests, even when pro-Palestine protestors snarled pre-holiday traffic enroute to JFK Airport before Christmas.

An NYPD spokesperson said it did not yet have reports on the number of arrests were made at the Jan. 8 protests although the NY Post was reporting the number at 339. Generally, peaceful protestors are not detained but are issued desk appearance tickets.

The protests following the original attack were by largely by supporters of Israel after Hamas attacked settlements across the border from Gaza, killing 1,200 people and seizing hostages, some of whom have been released while over 120 are still held.

Israel countered with an invasion that the Gaza Health Ministry says has killed 23,000 people and displaced some 2 million, according the Hamas controlled health agency.

And NYPD spokesperson told Straus News that “Old bridges and tunnels were fully open by 11:15 a.m.”