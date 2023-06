The 66th annual Puerto Rican Day Parade was a point of pride for hundreds of thousands of spectators who lined Fifth Ave. on June 11.

The parade attracted 25,000 participants for the 35 block long parade led by Spanish language tv personality, actress and author Giselle Blondet who served as grand Marshall.

Mayor Eric Adams joined in the festivities. “I like to say New York is the San Juan of America. It is where everything comes together,” Adams