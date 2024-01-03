Roosevelt Islanders Taken Aback by Booming Echoes of Earthquake in Queens

Booming convulsions rattled a few residents of Roosevelt Island in the wee hours of Jan. 2, with FDNY trucks being dispatched to investigate whether an explosion had taken place. It hadn’t. Instead, a 1.7 magnitude earthquake had reportedly occurred in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, according to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey.

NYC Emergency Management echoed the findings in a thread on social media. They further noted that the “DOB, FDNY, NYPD, 311, MTA, Con Ed, and National Grid report no injuries, no impacts to transit, traffic, or utility services, and no structural stability issues at this time.”

However, sleep was certainly temporarily disturbed. Maria Grant, who lives on Roosevelt Island, told CBS New York that the earthquake “blew me out of my bed.”

Thomas Pratt, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Geologic Hazards Science Center–where he is immersed in researching the seismic imaging of fault systems and the “tectonic settings of earthquakes”–spoke to Straus News about why the Queens quake affected people the way it did.

First of all and most prominently, Pratt said, the quake was “very shallow, only a few kilometers deep.” Specifically, it was only 5 km (0.62 miles) from the surface. Secondly, “the rocks in the eastern U.S. are much harder and older than the rocks in the western U.S,” which means that seismic waves travel farther. Therefore, it’s not really that surprising that Roosevelt Island residents would’ve been disturbed by the Queens quake from a decent distance away.

Pratt noted that a truly massive seismic event–such as the 1886 Charleston earthquake in South Carolina, which had a magnitude of around 7 and obliterated thousands of buildings–are statistically more rare. However, he doesn’t want people to have illusions about whether or not earthquakes can affect cities such as NYC: “Earthquakes with a magnitude of 1.5 to 2.5 occur dozens of time a year on the eastern coast of the U.S. This one happened to be under New York.”

Pratt said that divining a pattern of what quakes will strike where on the Eastern seaboard is difficult, namely because “it’s only been about 50 or 60 years that we’ve actually had a seismic record” of the area.

In other words, earthquakes that may wake New Yorkers up in a fright have always more or less been a possibility. It’s all just a matter of depth and tough rocks.