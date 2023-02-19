Roving Pet Adoption Van Helps Rovers Find New Homes

A pet adoption van drew crowds at a stop in the East Village on Feb. 19, with at least two chihuahuas finding a new home adding to the more than 3,000 dogs and cats that PupStarz Rescue has saved since their founding in 2015.

“We have our first adoption of the day,” said a worker emerging from the PubStarz Rescue van on Feb. 19, drawing a cheer from the crowd on Avenue A that had gathered around the van a few blocks north of Tompkins Square Park.

The eight year old organization has been been busier than ever as it takes dogs and cats from city shelters that are in danger of being euthanized or from it calls “owner surrenders.” Pet abandonments have accelerated over the past two years as people grow tired of the pets that many took in during the worst days of the pandemic. PupStarz places the abandoned pets in new homes–either in their extensive network of screened foster homes or via permanent adoptions.

“We want to have a chichuahua pack,” said a beaming Becca Franks, as she held her two new chihuahaus in her arms while her husband Luca Benedetti held their existing chihuahua who was about to get two new siblings. They were the proud “first adopters” of the day.

“We wanted to have more chihuahuas than humans,” joked Franks as she wrapped up the tiny pups inside her winter coat.

“I’ve been involved in animal rescue for 20 years and finally eight years ago, we decided why not do it on our own,” said PupStarz co-founder Robyn O’Brien who formed the rescue van operation with Constance Millinor and Melissa Fields in 2015. Since then she estimates they’ve saved ove4 3,100 dogs and cats from being euthanized. “Many of our foster care people turn into permanent adopters,” O’Brien said.

Her service is more needed now than ever. During the darkest days of the pandemic, one in five American families took in a new pet. Now many are abandoning them, and the soaring prices of pet supplies and food are not helping. “When the economy is struggling, families are struggling,” said Lindsay Hamrick, director of shelter outreach and engagement at the Humane Society of the United States told the Washington Post recently. “That shows up as surrenders.”

Aside from pets passing away, the American Pet Product Association said that in a recent poll of American homes that had less pets than three months, the number one reason cited by 14 percent was that they could not afford a pet any longer while another 12 percent said the pet was lost or ran away.

Landing a new puppy that has been fully medically checked out and vacinnated and micro chipped by PupStarz does not come cheaply.

The adoption fee for a puppy under a year old is $550; dogs between one and nine years old the fee is $500 and dogs ten years and older it is $350. Cats are a relative bargain, with adult cats costing $200 and kittens costing $250.

Aside from the medical fees and the micro-chips and pre-adoption vetting, PupStarz Rescue also does education and follow-up to “ensure that adoptions are an appropriate match for both the animal and their new family.” And the organizastion wants to make sure new owners are fully aware of the “responsibilities and costs of bringing a furry companion into their lives,” says O’Brien. “We’re committed to the welfare of our ‘Starz’ beyond the adoption process,” she said.

The PupStarz Rescue web site says, “We maintain open communication with our adopters to ensure a smooth transition, and offer additional support such as positive training techniques.”

And while pet stores and puppy mills have come under legal scrutiny recently, the adoption charity is achieving high marks.

Charity Navigator, which rates charities based on how much of their funds are used for the stated purpose rates PupStarz a “good” charity. “This charity’s score is 85%, earning it a Three-Star rating [out of a possible four]” according to Charity Navigator. “If this organization aligns with your passions and values, you can give with confidence.”