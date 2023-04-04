Sen. Krueger Opposes Governor Hochul’s Proposal To Lessen Restrictions on Emissions

Senator Liz Krueger and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, sponsors of the Climate Change Superfund Act, criticized Governor Kathy Hochul for her proposal to lessen restrictions on methane emissions in New York State.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 4th, Krueger and Dinowitz said they opposed Hochul’s proposal to change the state climate law to allow significantly higher emissions than are currently permitted.

A New York Focus analysis found that Hochul’s proposal would reduce by one-third the amount by which New York State is forced to cut emissions, and would also exempt the burning of biofuels from counting towards emissions limits.

The proposed change has to do with the timeline over which emissions are measured. New York State currently measures methane emissions over a 20-year period, but Governor Hochul’s proposed new budget measure would allow the state to measure over a 100-year period instead. This would make the existing drop in emissions look much more dramatic than it actually is, according to the New York Focus piece.

“Governor Hochul’s excuse that New York needs to gut its nation-leading climate law in order to save New Yorkers money is flat-out wrong, especially when there’s a real solution to this problem right in front of her,” said Krueger and Dinowitz in the statement.

Krueger and Dinowitz advocate instead for the Climate Change Superfund Act, which would force fossil fuel conglomerates to pay for a portion of climate change-adaptive infrastructure. It is based on the same ‘polluter-pays’ principles as existing state superfund law, which forces corporations that have polluted land or groundwater to pay for cleanup in the areas.

“The Climate Change Superfund Act would put Big Oil on the hook for the state’s climate costs instead of everyday New Yorkers—it would save the state money while getting us the resources we need to actually confront the climate catastrophe,” said Krueger and Dinowitz.

“Saving money by ignoring what we need to do to save civilization won’t work out for us in the end, but rejecting the governor’s plan and putting the Climate Change Superfund Act in the budget will.”