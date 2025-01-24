Slow Roll Out for Start of Two Cops on Subway Trains at Night

The much ballyhooed plan to put two cops on each subway train at night started this week, but the rollout was slow with only four subway lines covered in the first week, the A, G, L and J lines.

There were only 100 cops on duty on Jan. 20. That’s one third of the 300 who have been budgeted for the patrols by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her state of the state address.

Also in the address, said she budgeted for the MTA to install new protective barriers on platforms on more than 100 stations, add new LED lighting to increase visibility on platforms and modernize fare gates to try to eliminate the nearly $300 million that the subways lose each year to turnstile jumpers.

“We have had horrific, unusual, high-profile crimes that have occurred,” Hochul acknowleged and said the $77 million she is allocating is to pay for overtime for 300 more NYPD officers on the subways.

“We’re not doing anything with the 2,500 police officers who are already there patrolling the system,” she said. “This is to add on top of that. This is not diverting existing law enforcement. I want to assure everybody of that.”

She said she would propose extending it for another six months when those funds run out in July.

“Thanks to our partnership with the governor, there will be two uniformed officers assigned to each train between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m....We’re going to do a phased approach to rollout until we get to the roll of 300,” Mayor Eric Adams, said at his weekly press conference on Jan. 21, acknowledging that full contingent is not there yet.

“Right now, we have 100 officers assigned to that, and it’s going to be growing and rolling out as we go through it,” said Joseph Gulotta, chief of the NYPD’s Transit bureau.

The average subway train is nine cars long, and the two patrol officers will be in one car at a time.

Chief Gulotta gave a run down on how the police will hop from car to car as the trains pull into each station.

“We’re going to make contact with the conductor and the motorman on these trains, and the goal for that is they’re going to announce that a police officer is on that train. So if you get on that train and you may not see that police officer in the car, the MTA is going to make an announcement telling you, yes, there is a police officer on this train, and that’ll alert people out of there.”

The NYPD end of year crime statitics said that reported subway crime incidents actually dropped five percent in 2024 compared to a year earlier. But there have been a number of jarring incidents on the subways over the past year including most recently the homeless woman who was set afire and died on an F train in Queens.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority—and that means making sure our subways feel safe and are safe for every single rider and worker,” Hochul said. “No one should be in fear that they’ll be a victim of crime as they commute to work, go to school or enjoy a night out — that is why we’re partnering with law enforcement, improving our infrastructure and ensuring that New Yorkers struggling with mental illness get the support they need.”