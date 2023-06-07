Smokey Haze Spikes AQI to 485, Blocks Sun; MLB Postpones Yanks Game; Mayor, Gov Urge Citizens: Stay Indoors

Major League baseball postponed the Yankees/White Sox game on Wednesday when the Air Quality Index reached a reported 413, which is deemed “hazardous.”

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday evening said the City AQI had spiked even higher to 485 at 5 pm, deemed “hazardous” and only slightly below the maximum level of 500. He called the yellowish orange haze that has enveloped the city for the past two days “unprecedented” and “alarming” and urged citizens to stay indoors.

Even indoor games were cancelled as the WNBA postponed the NY Liberty game slated for the Barclay Center. The Mets were in Atlanta, where the yellow orange haze blanketing the northeast had not yet crept.

Anytime the index passes 100, a measurement of the tiny pollutant particles often caused by combustion, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and Health issue health advisories.

That is expected stay in effect at least through Thursday, June 8, health officials said.

The Yankees had played through the haze on Tuesday night.

In Manhattan, Mayor Eric Adams said the Air Quality Index had hit 218 on Tuesday night but eased slightly to 175 by Wednesday morning, but is expected to spike again on Thursday. But then in his Wednesday evening press conference he said it had spiked even higher to 485.

People who are sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollution including the very young and the people with asthma, heart disease or other pre-existing conditions should avoid spending time outdoors, if possible, warned the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation and Health.

“This time of year, it’s very normal to have a rating over 100,” Adams noted at a Wednesday morning press conference. “You have pollen in the air, you have different weather events, the heat pollution, so it’s sort of normal to hit 100. What’s not normal is to go above 150.”

At around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, New York City schools canceled outdoor activities. Gov. Kathy Hochul urged that other localities follow suit. The air quality on Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley were not deemed quite as potent and were deemed unhealthy only to those with underlying conditions, according to AQI standards.

New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, Department of Education Chancellor David Banks joined Adams at a Wednesday morning press conference. “Avoid going outside unless you absolutely have to,” urged Vasan. “For people who must be outdoors, a high quality mass like an N95, KN95 or a KF94 is recommended.”

“We expect this to be a multiple-day event, so we expect that that advisory to remain in place for the next few days,” Iscol said.

“While this may be the first time we’ve experienced something like this, of this magnitude, let’s be clear–it’s not the last,” Adams warned. “Climate change has accelerated these conditions,” he said. “We must continue to draw down emissions, improve air quality and build resiliency.”

In a separate press conference Wednesday evening, Gov. Hochul said, “The best way to stay safe right now is to stay indoors. We highly recommend outdoor activities be postponed or cancelled as we wait for safer air quality conditions. If you must be outside for significant periods, wear a high-quality mask to reduce exposure.”