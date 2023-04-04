Smokin’ Hot: 21 New Licensed Weed Shops Heading to Manhattan

Twenty-one of the 99 new cannabis licenses awarded by the New York State Cannabis Control Board on April 3rd will be in Manhattan.

That is a big boost from the current three legal cannabis shops, currently all concentrated in the Union Square area.

“Thank you for making this a glorious day for all these new licensees,” said one member of the public at the meeting, who stated he was a cannabis attorney. “For my clients...truly it’s been a big day. It is a day where the injustices have now been sort of addressed, and an opportunity for them to develop intergenerational wealth and give back to their communities.”

Members of the board briefly addressed the issue of the proliferation of unlicensed shops. There are an estimated 1,400 unlicensed cannabis shops currently in the city, and virtually the only city agency undertaking regular enforcement is the City’s Sheriff Department.

Board member Chris Alexander stated, “We will continue to make enforcement a priority....that remains a key priority for this office.”

While the general mood of the meeting was celebratory and jovial, several applicants who were still waiting for licenses spoke up about the desire for increased transparency in the application review process.

One current applicant for a license stated, “A little more transparency would be appreciated. If we email asking about the status of our application...it’s been a while and I know that you guys are reviewing...but a little more than a generic answer [would be appreciated.]”

“I’m waiting for an approval, and I just wanted you guys to see my face so you know I’m a real person,” laughed another woman who stood up to comment.

“I’ve had no feedback about my application from the time I submitted it last September...waiting around...is incredibly stressful for applicants and I believe unnecessarily so,” stated a third man whose application to open a dispensary is currently awaiting review.

“I also want to express concern about the rapidly growing sect of unlicensed shops,” he continued. He pointed out that legal dispensaries must pay taxes and myriad fees, while illegal operations are able to eschew those costs.

“Unlicensed stores will be able to avoid all of these. Aside from a few sternly worded cease and desist letters, how will the fledgling legal industry protect [us]?”

In city council hearings in January, the top sheriff Anthony Miranda said his 160-man department was doing two or three raids a day but could only devote one day per week to the enforcement since the overworked department has many other responsibilities.