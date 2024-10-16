Stabbing Outside NY State Municipal Court, 19-year-oldVictim Stable, Slasher Flees

A fight erupted on the line outside a New York State muncipal court which led to the stabbing of a 19-year-old while his alleged assailant fled.

Cops said they were unsure of the motive or the nature of the argument between two men who were apparently on a line outside a municipal court building at 1 Center Street. The victim was there to answer an auto summons.

But in a flash, an argument broke out between the two and the 19-year-old male suffered stab wounds to the neck and back He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where police said he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

His alleged assailant fled the scene heading down Reade St. Cops canvassed the area, but could not locate him and he remains at large.

”The investigation is continuing,” said a police spokesman. No surveillance video of the attack had been released at presstime although the streets around the court building have numerous surveillance cameras.