Stabbing Outside NY State Municipal Court, 19-year-oldVictim Stable, Slasher Flees

Police said they were unsure of the motive behind the attack which happened downtown outside New York State Supreme Court Building where the victim, a 19 year old male, was waiting to answer a traffic ticket summons.

| 16 Oct 2024 | 04:43
    An argument broke out between two males outside the New York State municipal court building at 1 Center St. One person was stabbed. The alleged assailant is still at large ( Photo: Google Street)

A fight erupted on the line outside a New York State muncipal court which led to the stabbing of a 19-year-old while his alleged assailant fled.

Cops said they were unsure of the motive or the nature of the argument between two men who were apparently on a line outside a municipal court building at 1 Center Street. The victim was there to answer an auto summons.

But in a flash, an argument broke out between the two and the 19-year-old male suffered stab wounds to the neck and back He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where police said he was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

His alleged assailant fled the scene heading down Reade St. Cops canvassed the area, but could not locate him and he remains at large.

”The investigation is continuing,” said a police spokesman. No surveillance video of the attack had been released at presstime although the streets around the court building have numerous surveillance cameras.