Star Watch 3.30.23

The stars may be telegraphing something for the upcoming season of “Only Murders in the Building” the Hulu hit which filming on the Upper West Side. Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora has been getting rave reviews for the stunning wedding gown she dons, surrounded by her co-stars Martin Short (left) who plays Oliver Putnam and Steve Martin, who plays Charles Haden.

Some in the celeb press thought the scene was an homage to Steve Martin’s role in his 1991 hit, “Father of the Bride.” Gomez herself thinks her Mabel character may be an older version of the pre-teen Alex character she played in “The Wizards of Waverly Place.”

In the “Only Murders” the three characters are amateur sleuths who try to use their podcast to solve a murder that takes place in their fictional Manhattan apartment building called the Arconia. The building is make believe, many of its exterior shots use the Belmord at 225 W. 86th Street as the backdrop. But only murders that take place in the Arconia can be the subject of the podcast, hence the shows title.

You can probably catch them filming on the Upper West Side, where the above shot was taken.