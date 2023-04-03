Star Watch 4.06.23

There were anti-elite protestors and a clown, but it was not real life for a change. It was Lady Gaga, in clown grease paint descending the stops of the Manhattan Supreme Court Building at 60 Center Street while playing the role of Harley Quinn.

Her love interest, the the Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix had been transported the court house for arraignment. He had been trying to stir the passions of the mobs with anti elite rhetoric in the film set in the bad days of 1970s era New York.

When he reached the court house, he was greeted by protestors with signs that said, “free joker” or “clowns unite” on one side while on the other protestors held signs that read, “stop joker” and “false idol.”

Lady Gaga planted a kiss on one of the sideline actoresses in the film was holding up a newspaper with a pro joker headline.

Phoenix won an Oscar for his role in the first Joker flick where he also played Arthur Fleck. Warner Bros said the current film, which is a musical this time, is going to be released in October 2024 with the official title Joker: Folie a Deux.