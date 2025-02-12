Stores across City Adopting Limits on Egg Purchases Amid Shortages, Surging Prices

It was not a Super Sunday if you were trying to buy eggs at Trader’s Joes in the East Village on Feb. 9 thanks to the ongoing shortages created by the growing Avian flu epidemic.

Despite imposing a one dozen limit per customer, the shelves were stripped bare at Trader’s Joes that day. The store on E. 14th St. in the East Village had a curtain that it pulled down over the shelves where eggs were usually stored. The store tried to make light of the situation with a sign that said eggs would be restocked on Feb. 10 and that was “no yolk.”

Costco in East Harlem and Whole Foods, which has stores in Union Sq., Chelsea (450 W. 33rd St.) and the UES on East 57th St. had placed three carton limits on their customers.

The problem does not look like it will abate any time soon. The Consumer Price Index, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Feb. 12 showed egg prices surged 15.2 percent compared to a year ago, making it the largest increase in egg prices since June 2015, according to the department.

Wegman’s on Astor Place, which had pledged to hold the line on its egg prices, had plenty of eggs available and at reasonable prices when Straus News stopped on Feb. 9. One couple that said they shopped there about twice a month, snagged up a dozen eggs for $5.49. “It’s about $11 at our neighborhood grocery store,” said the young woman, proudly displaying the dozen eggs plucked from the well-stocked shelves in the underground level of the store.

A shopper named Lamar at the Morton Williams on E. 23rd St. and Second Ave said, “This store is always well stocked. Uptown they have high prices and shortages.” The eggs were going for about $7.49 for an 18 pack of Eggland’s Best Eggs. one of the best deals around.

A short distance away at a D’Agostino’s on First Ave., the price was $7.49, but it was only for a six pack of eggs, not the standard one dozen egg container. D’Agostino’s and its sister chain, Gristedes, both owned by Red Apple consistently had the highest prices with prices soaring over $12/dozen at times.

About 10 percent of the egg laying chicken population has been euthanized in the United States as a way to try to stop the spread of the Avian flu, also known as bird flu. The pathogen in the latest outburst initially seemed to be largely confined to California but has been spreading eastward. On Feb. 7, Governor Kathy Hochul said seven cases of bird flu had been detected in the metropolitan area and she ordered all live poultry stores in the city, Westchester and Nassau and Suffolk Counties to shut down until at least Feb. 14 in “an abundance of caution.”

There have been no human cases anywhere in New York State and experts say is rare for humans to contract the disease. Multiple birds have tested positive for H5N1 in New York City at parks and zoos in addition to the positive cases at live bird markets last week. The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation is testing dead birds found in public parks for the virus.

There does not appear to be much relief on store shelves for the rest of 2025 when it comes to egg prices. The Economic Research Service of the US Department of Agriculture noted: “Farm-level egg prices continued to experience large monthly changes as the ongoing HPAI outbreak continued to affect egg-layer flocks, with volatile effects on prices,” the USDA wrote.

Farm-level egg prices, the most volatile category tracked by the USDA, are predicted to increase 45.2 percent in 2025, the USDA stated.

That’s likely to translate into a 20.3 percent jump in egg prices at the retail level in 2025.

If there was any good news in the latest price forecasts, it is that some categories will actually experience price drops. Wholesale poultry prices are predicted to decrease 1.4 percent in 2025, the USDA research arm predicted.

Prices for farm level milk are only predicted to increase by a modest 1.3 percent in 2025, according the USDA.

Fruits and vegetables may be in for a wild ride. Prices for farm-level fruits are predicted to increase by 8.6 percent in 2025 although farm-level vegetables are only predicted to increase by 1.4 percent in 2025.