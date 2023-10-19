Suspect Arrested After Woman Shoved Into E-Train, Student’s Jaw Busted on UES

An unidentified 30 year-old woman was shoved into an incoming E train at the Fifth Ave.-53rd St. station on Wednesday, October 18, the NYPD confirmed to Straus News. The incident happened around noon. After being helped back onto the platform, she was rushed by paramedics to New York/Presbyterian Hospital, where she remains in critical condition due to the head injury she received.

45 year-old suspect Sabir Jones was reportedly arrested in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday, October 19.

The shoving had reportedly occurred just minutes after Jones shattered another 26 year-old man’s jaw on the same platform (that victim has chosen to remain anonymous). The victim who said he was a student from Queens, told the New York Times that he would be undergoing surgery for the assault. Both incidents appear unprovoked.

NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper told the press that Saber “was known to the department,” and that he suffered from mental illness. He has also reportedly come into contact with The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a homeless outreach organization, multiple times.

At a same-day press conference, MTA Chief Janno Lieber addressed the event: “Crime is nine percent down from where it was before COVID...but that’s no consolation to the family of this young woman.”

“The subways are what makes New York possible. It’s the only way we could live at this density. Part of the greatness of New York is all this face-to-face interaction, but when things like this happen we have to double down and work even harder to protect New York,” he added.