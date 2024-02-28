Suspect Arrested in Connection With Church Slashing in East Village

A 28 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the slashing of Immaculate Conception employee John Mach. On Feb. 22, 28-yearold Robert Ortiz was booked at the NYPD’s 9th Precinct and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a deadly weapon.

Mach had walked himself to nearby Beth Israel Hospital on E. 16th St. where 18 stitches were required to close the wound. Police say that Ortiz, who appears to be homeless, was arrested at the Kenton Hall’s Men’s Shelter at 333 Bowery.

On Jan. 21, Ortiz had allegedly been urinating on a car in the parking lot of the Roman Catholic church near E. 14th St. at around 5 p.m., when the 66 year-old Mach came outside to confront him. According to an interview the older man gave to the Daily News, the altercation initially didn’t escalate to a stabbing immediately. Instead, Oritz had allegedly threatened to harm multiple church employees before slinking off.

According to Mach, he returned a short while later bearing a boxcutter and a different coat. Ortiz allegedly lunged at Mach, slashing his throat. He then fled the scene, cops say.

The police reported that Mach was initially in critical condition after the attack.

The Immaculate Conception Church did not provide comment as of press time.