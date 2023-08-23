Suspect in Midtown Hit & Run That Injured 7 Charged With Attempted Murder

29 year-old Imani Lucas’s mother told Gothamist that her daughter has bipolar disorder, speculating that she was possibly suffering from a manic episode when she ran a red light at 6th Ave. & W. 36th St. just before the clock struck Monday (or midnight) on Sunday, August 20. The distressed woman also told the publication that Lucas would “never do anything intentionally to hurt anybody or anything,” and that “nothing like this has happened before.”

A woman that ran over seven pedestrians in Midtown in her Honda Accord–before speeding through the Queens Midtown Tunnel and onto the Long Island Expressway, where she ultimately crashed–has been charged with attempted murder and assault, NYPD officers told Straus News .

According to the NYPD, six men and one woman were injured on a crosswalk during the ensuing rampage. Four were transported to Bellevue in stable condition, including an Italian couple on vacation identified by La Voce di New York. The tourists were reportedly 34 year-old Giulia Gardani and her 51 year-old husband Matteo Maj, a tennis coach and a graphic designer, respectively. A 32 year-old man taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center was deemed to be in stable condition. The two remaining injured pedestrians refused medical attention, cops said.

Police noted that Lucas didn’t stop there, however, instead continuing down W. 36th St and into the Queens Midtown Tunnel. Thirty minutes after she plowed through the seven pedestrians, she reportedly slammed into two cars on the Long Island Expressway near 188th St. and was taken into custody.

Media outlets have widely reported that Lucas told police officers that she had “prayed to God” before speeding through the red light. She was seen wearing a gray t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Good Vibes” while being led by officers out of the Midtown South Precinct.