Teenagers Arrested for Attempting To Climb Williamsburg Bridge

Five teenage boys were arrested the night of Wednesday, March 29, for attempting to climb the Williamsburg Bridge.

Four 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old tried to scale the Brooklyn side of the bridge Wednesday night around 7 pm. Police responded to a 911 call from the Brooklyn tower of the bridge regarding five individuals that were on the Brooklyn stanchion of the bridge.

The stunt recalled the tragic death a few months ago of 15-year-old Zackery Nazario, who perished attempting to ‘subway-surf’ across the same bridge.

The five boys were taken into custody and given summonses for criminal trespassing. The names were not released due to the suspects ages.