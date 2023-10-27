The Beet Goes On

Twenty-six centuries ago the eminent Greek medico Hippocrates proclaimed, “Let food be thy medicine.” Ever since, humans have been searching for the single superfood that would guarantee a long and healthy life. The latest entry on the menu popped up around 2015 when one medical journal published a list of the supposed benefits of beets. After that, any number of experts and advocates have joined the parade, praising the red root veggie for its ability to prevent, ameliorate, or even cure a plethora of ailments ranging from high cholesterol to the Big C.

The real story, of course, is somewhat less dramatic, but important nonetheless. Unlike foods from animals which come in two basic colors–white and brown–plant foods span the gamut which is why filling your plate with fruits and veggies is called “eating the rainbow.”

The coloring agents in beets are betalains, red and purple ones called betacyanins or yellow and golden ones called betaxanthins. You can add a bit of green to the mix with beet greens packed with beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin for eye and vision health.

These colorants are powerful antioxidants with cardiovascular benefits, says Cleveland Clinic dietitian Sarah Thomsen Ferreira. Beets, she notes, draw their unique powers from a “combination of compounds that enhance blood flow and, improve the health of arteries.” These same compounds also reduce inflammation, possibly protecting body cells from damage that may lead to Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and even obesity.

Some studies suggest that people who hate beets may get the good stuff from beet juice or powder of beetroot capsules. Right now, that’s a yes/no/maybe situation with conflicting results from multiple studies.

For example, in one study 44 people with type 2 diabetes downed 2/3 cup raw red beets every day for eight weeks and when tested, appeared to metabolize food more efficiently and think faster. A second study with beet juice didn’t do the same job. But there’s always a but in nutrition: A review of studies published last year in Sports Health suggesting that beetroot supplements might help your muscles recover faster after strenuous exercies seems to have escaped breing hit with a follow-up fuhgeddaboudit, which sometimes puts a damper on supposedly breakthroughs. So far so good for beets on this front.

But can beets also be potentially problematic? Yes. Along with the healthful A-B-C alphabet of vitamins, beets contain oxalates, natural chemicals that contribute to the formation of kidney stones. They may also change how your body produces and metabolizes bile or stomach acid, which can lead to gallstones. And beet supplements, like other nutritional additives, may interact with some meds such as the blood thinner warfarin.

P.S. Forewarned is forearmed: The betalains in red beets may turn your urine red, which might be worrisome, but is actually harmless.