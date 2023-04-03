Theatre 80 Hopes for a Miracle to Save It from Bankruptcy Auction

All that Lorcan Otway, the owner of the embattled Theatre 80 wants, is a little more time.

The off beat East Village theater--where You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown had its world debut and which has been an East Village icon for 58 years--is in danger of closing for good and being sold off to satisfy a $12 million loan that is in default.

The city is helping to cut through some red tape to establish it as a not for profit corporation which he hopes will prompt the bankruptcy court to stall a liquidation selloff as he tries to raise money. The conversion to a not for profit institution he hopes will open new sources of funding from cultural and philanthropic organizations that he could not tap before. But he is racing a deadline as the owner of the debt, Maverick Real Estate Parnters pushes for a conversion to Chapter 7 bankruptcy and liquidation.

”It would give us a lifeline,” he said of the not for profit status and end several years of fruitless negotiations with banks to back them as a profit seeking venture.

The history runs deeper than its days as a theater. It had once been a speakeasy where Al Capone drank. It was one of the first places Frank Sinatra performed, in 1939, while renting a room around the corner. Harry Belafonte was a regular in the 1950s, when it was the Jazz Gallery.

It was Otway’s father Howard, who moved the family into an adjoining brownstone when he bought the theater in 1964, by paying $64,000 to a manager who ran it for a lower east side mobster. The Otway family converted it to a theater and Otway recalls helping his father dig out the foundation for the stage as young lad and discovering the back door that led to a butcher shop on First Ave, where patrons entered the speakeasy that was known as “Schieb’s Place” after the manager Walter Schieb who ran it for the mobsters.

Lorcan and is wife Genie, who are both in their 60s now and live in an brownstone, are hoping they can keep alive the theater, the William Barnacle Tavern and the quirky Museum of the American Gangster, that holds a treasure trove of memories, not to mention serving as a stepping stone for generations of aspiring and established stars.

Otway recalls a young Billy Crystal, then an aspiring actor and NYU drama student working as an usher when You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown was making its debut in the 70s. Crystal was a little overzealous with the flashlight one show and ended up pissing off Walter Cronkite, the veteran newscaster who made the trek of the East Village badlands to see the off Broadway play that was already capturing the city’s heart.

Otway has continued the tradition started by his father of having famous stars of Broadway and Hollywood placing their handprints prints in cement in the sidewalk outside the theater on St. Mark’s Place. One of the last to do so was the actor, author Malachy McCourt, who once owned a bar on St. Mark’s Place.

“I’ll be planting my hand in the cement,” McCourt told the New York Post shortly before the ceremony began last August. “I wish we could cut the hands off the money grubbers who are trying to steal the place. It’s terrible what is happening to Lorcan.”

Posters from past shows, as well as photos of the stars who were in them or were pals with his family line walls. One poster that his father helped produce was called “One Night Stands of a Noisy Neighbor” in one of Robert DiNiro’s first starring rolls. The play was not at the theater, but Howard Otway was a producer of the Broadway production and a poster from the show is on display.

There is a signed photo from Katharine Hepburn and according to Otway, it shows her climbing up the ladder onto a yacht owned by Spencer Tracy. They starred in nine movies together and were said to be blindingly in love with one another for decades. Tracy, who was married and never acknowledge his long running romance, had the photo squashed from public distribution but a signed copy of it hangs on the theater wall. Other signed photos came from Jimmy Stewart, Claudette Colbert, Bette Davis. Another picture shows Howard holding up Maureen Stapleton leaving her handprint in wet cement for the Walk of Fame. As Otway recalled, the Oscar-winning actress was too inebriated to sign her name.

Others whose handprints and signatures made it onto the sidewalk include Joan Rivers, Joan Crawford, Gloria Swanson and Alan Cumming. The actor who played Radar O’Reilly in “MASH,” Gary Burghoff, also left his mark in a cement block that has yet to be set into the sidewalk.

Otway hopes that the recent granting of an expedited not-for profit status by the IRS thanks to a push from the NYC Office of Cultural Affairs will prompt the Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn who is hearing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case a little more time and to avoid converting it into a chapter 7 liquidation.

The original $6.1 million loan has now ballooned to $12 million, because Maverick was permitted to jack up the interest rate to 25 percent once it fell into default. “We could not operate during the pandemic, but that did not stop the bank,” Otway laments.

“If we get some time, we can begin soliciting foundations to come to our aide as a not for profit,” he says.

“Maverick and all creditors will be paid 100 percent on the dollar,” vows Otway. He claims he already has one deep pocketed Hollywood legend ready to step in, but only if they are successful in raising half the money separately.

The original debt was incurred when a nasty family feud broke out between Otway and his brother after his mother who had inherited it from Otway’s father passed away.

The original lender then sold the mortgage to Maverick Real Estate Partners, which Otway calls a “vulture developer” waiting for the chance to pounce and kick out he and his wife Genie.

Representatives for Maverick had not returned a call or email by presstime. Its web site says it has 126 loans valued at $663 million on 223 properties.

“The gangsters who sold it to my father were better for the neighborhood than the current real estate predators,” says Otway.

But he is hoping that furious recent activity by normally slow moving government agencies will help stave off the marshals who he fears could spring into action at a moments notice and force he and his wife Genie to the curb.

“We’d have nowhere to go,” he said recently. “They’d force us to the street.”

The City Commissioner of Cultural Affairs requested that the IRS expedite the request granting it a tax exempt status by certifying the organization as a 501(c)3, organization, he said, and amazingly it worked.

“They granted it on [March 31st],” Otway said. Now he needs a last minute reprieve from the bankruptcy judge to avoid an eviction and a selloff, that he fears would demolish the theater and his boyhood home and build luxury condos or turn it over to chain store retailers.

“Last year, the city lost 55 percent of the jobs in the theater industry,” said Otway, citing NYC Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. “Why wouldn’t the court at least give the government agencies the respect they deserve and the confidence that they have the city’s and the nation’s best interests at heart?” asks Otway. “All we want is a chance.”