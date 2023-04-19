Third Defendant Charged In Last Year’s String of Robberies, Murders in Hell’s Kitchen

A third defendant, believed to be the mastermind of last year’s string of robberies and murders in Hell’s Kitchen area that sent terror through the LBGTQ community, has been arrested.

Jayqwan Hamilton, 35, was arrested on Monday, April 17 in connection with the string of druggings, robberies and murders between 2020 and 2022 in Hell’s Kitchen and the surrounding neighborhoods. Many of the crimes occurred in Manhattan’s gay bars and several of the victims have been LGBTQ.

Hamilton joins Jacob Barroso, 30, and Robert Demaio, 34, who were recently arrested in connection with the same series of crimes. Hamilton was officially charged with murder, robbery, grand larceny, identity theft, and conspiracy.

On April 21, 2022, social worker Julio Cesar Ramirez, 25, was found dead in a Lower East Side taxi. He had been drugged by several men he met at a Hell’s Kitchen bar called the Ritz that night, and money had been transferred out of his bank account.

Ramirez’ killing may be related to the death of John Umberger, 33, whose body was found days after he had left a nightclub just blocks from the Ritz. It was found after Umberger’s death that $20,000 had been transferred out of his accounts.

In total, NYPD reports, there are seventeen incidents believed to be part of the same robbery ring, including the deaths of Ramirez and Umberger.

Published reports said there may have been a second robbery right with the same modus operandi.