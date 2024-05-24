Thousands of Sailors Hit the Big Apple During Fleet Week

Over 2,300 military personnel from the Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corp began hitting the city on May 22 as the 36th annual Fleet Week began with a parade of ships into New York Harbor.

“Fleet Week is more than just the ceremonial start of the summer,” said Mayor Eric Adams at a breakfast at Gracie Mansion for Fleet Week brass on May 23. “Having you here, acknowledging the importance of those men and women who watered the tree of freedom with their blood that we are able to participate in the greatness of not only this city, but this entire country.”

Locals interested in touring the ships can find the ships docked on the west side near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at Pier 88 South, Pier 90 North, and at the Homeport Pier on Staten Island.

But be prepared to wait on line and don’t forget to bring ID.

Pier 88 South— Amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan from Norfolk, Virginia. Public tours will only be on Saturday, May 25, from 9am-4pm.

Pier 90 North— Two German Navy ships: Frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg and FGS Frankfurt am Main. Public tours only on May 25, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Intrepid Museum, Pier 86— Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland. Public tours are available two days: May 23-24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay from Bayonne, NJ. Public tours are available May 23-27, from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Homeport Pier, Staten Island— USS MARINETTE from Mayport, FL; Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun from Charleston, SC; Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker from Bayonne, NJPublic to. tours are available May 23-27, from 8 a.m.-to 5 p.m.

For military members getting shore leave, Fleet Week is a time to kick back and enjoy a break from their service, as well as engage in the myriad of festivities put on for the public that included free Times Square concerts and demonstrations, and ship tours open to the public..

The parade of nine US vessels and two from the German Navy started to sail the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson around 9:30 am on May 22, passing by the Intrepid where the kickoff ceremony was hosted.

“Fleet Week’s mission is to bring United Service Organizations (USO) and military operations to civilians and get people to understand what exactly the military does,” said Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum in her opening remarks. She was followed by James Hendon, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services. Hendon delivered emphatic remarks about the importance of military service, instilling meaning in the lives of veterans, and showing gratitude to those who protect our country through events like Fleet Week. He concluded with words from President Theodore Roosevelt: “A good Navy is not a provocation to war. It is the surest guarantee of peace.”

Following the program, the US Navy Ceremonial Drill Team, who represent the Chief of Naval Operations in ceremonies around the country, performed tosses, exchanges, and various choreography with rifles, which replicated the performances they’re typically known for at schools, universities, conventions, and Navy-related events around the world.

Many of the young men who are part of the Ceremonial Guard were fresh out of boot camp. There was a palpable excitement in the air as they seemed eager to get off Pier 86 and “have fun in New York,” i.e. put their eminent uniform to use and score a date or a free drink. Noah, 21, a Petty Officer for the drill team from Washington, D.C. joked that he’s “looking for a wife.” This seemed to be a common refrain among the younger men. Noah, like some of his fellow ceremonial guards, is also part of the Color Guard, which executes flag ceremonies and represents the United States flag at events.

Moore, 37, rank E-6 in the Presidential Ceremonial Guard from Philadelphia, is in his 11th year in the Navy and has been to many Fleet Weeks, although he said this was the first Fleet Week in New York.

“My main goal this week is to find the best old-fashioned in the city,” said Moore, referring to his favorite cocktail. When asked where his first stop would be, he replied, “I’ve had two already. So far so good.”

For some, Fleet Week elicits more poignant feelings. Matt, 41, a Chief Petty Officer from Minnesota, has been in the Navy for 22 years with only three left in the Ceremonial Guard. He joined at age nineteen, taking after his father, and was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Matt has been to many Fleet Weeks and has as much excitement for himself as he does for his younger, perhaps more wide-eyed fellow guardsmen.

Among the ships that joined in the celebration were the USS Bataan, the USS Marinette, the Coast Guard Cutters Sturgeon Bay, Calhoun, and Captain Walker and two ships from the Deutsche Marine [German Navy] FGS Frankfurt am Main and the FGS Baden-Württemberg, Commander as well as four vessels from the US Navy’s Yard Patrol Craft Squadron, manned by the brigade of midshipmen from the US Naval Academy at Annapolis.