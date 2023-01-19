Three Hospitalized After Fire at Historic Hotel Pennsylvania

Firefigthers responded to a blaze at the 102 year old Hotel Pennsylvia--across from Madison Square Garden late on January 18, resulting in the hospitalization of three civilians.

The historic--but closed--hotel was designed by McKim Mead & White, the same archictectural firm that designed the original Pennsylvania Station. When it opened in 1919, it was the largest hotel in the world with over 1,000 rooms. But it was forced to close in April 2020 with the onset of COVID-19 and never reopened. Its contents were auctioned off by the fall of 2021 and in January internal demolition was underway.

The fire on Jan. 18 was the second since it closed. It follows an interior fire on Feb. 7, 2022

Two civilians were transported to Bellevue Hospital and a third victim was taken to Lenox Hill, acording to an FDNY spokesman, who said a total of 126 firefighters and EMS workers responded to the high rise blaze.

The cause of the blaze is “under investigation,” according to the FDNY.