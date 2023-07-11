Three Men Reportedly Jump In Front Of Trains At Different Stations on July 10th, All Killed

According to the NYPD, a 47 year-old man reportedly threw himself in front of a southbound 6 train at the E. 86th St. station on the morning of Monday, July 10th around 8:10 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services. No further details of the man’s identity were released, pending notification of family. Foul play is not suspected, indicating that the death was an apparent suicide.

Later on July 10th at around 6:39 p.m, a 42 year-old man was allegedly seen by multiple witnesses jumping in front of a southbound 6 train at the 63rd St./Lexington Ave. station. EMS also proclaimed the man dead at the scene.

The seeming suicides on the UES echoed a similar 10 a.m. incident that day on the UWS, when a 22-year old was said to have jumped in front of a southbound 2 train at the 72nd St. Station, according to a witness. He was rushed by emergency medical services to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police told the New York Daily News that the young man may have already been on the tracks when he was hit, but are nonetheless also treating it as a suicide.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, you can dial 911 or 988 to connect to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Veterans can press “1” after dialing 988 to connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline. There is also a YouthLine: Text “teen2teen” to #839863, or call 1-877-968-8491.