Three Men Reportedly Jump In Front Of Trains At Different Stations on July 10th, All Killed

On the evening of Monday, July 10th, a 42 year-old man reportedly flung himself in front of a northbound Q train as it pulled into the 63rd St./Lexington Ave. subway station. It was the second death on UES subway tracks that day. In the morning, another man in his mid-40s had allegedly jumped in front of a southbound 6 train at the E. 86th St. station. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was killed by similar means in the UWS on the same day, bringing the grisly one-day toll to three apparent suicides.

| 11 Jul 2023 | 06:02
    The 86th St. subway station on the UES, where a 47 year-old reportedly flung himself in front of a southbound 6 train on Monday, July 10th. He was pronounced dead at the scene, one of three apparent suicides in Manhattan that day. ( Photo via Gryffindor on Wikimedia Commons)
    The 63rd St./Lexington Ave. subway station, where a 42 year-old man reportedly flung himself in front of a northbound Q train on Monday, July 10th. He was pronounced dead at the scene. ( Photo via Precipiceofduck on Wikimedia Commons)
    The 72nd St. station, where a 22 year-old man possibly jumped in front of a 2 train on Monday, July 10th. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. ( Photo via Gryffindor on Wikimedia Commons)

According to the NYPD, a 47 year-old man reportedly threw himself in front of a southbound 6 train at the E. 86th St. station on the morning of Monday, July 10th around 8:10 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical services. No further details of the man’s identity were released, pending notification of family. Foul play is not suspected, indicating that the death was an apparent suicide.

Later on July 10th at around 6:39 p.m, a 42 year-old man was allegedly seen by multiple witnesses jumping in front of a southbound 6 train at the 63rd St./Lexington Ave. station. EMS also proclaimed the man dead at the scene.

The seeming suicides on the UES echoed a similar 10 a.m. incident that day on the UWS, when a 22-year old was said to have jumped in front of a southbound 2 train at the 72nd St. Station, according to a witness. He was rushed by emergency medical services to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police told the New York Daily News that the young man may have already been on the tracks when he was hit, but are nonetheless also treating it as a suicide.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, you can dial 911 or 988 to connect to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Veterans can press “1” after dialing 988 to connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Lifeline. There is also a YouthLine: Text “teen2teen” to #839863, or call 1-877-968-8491.