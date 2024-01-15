Times Square Machete Man Pleads Guilty for New Year Eve ‘22 Attack on 3 Cops

A 20 year-old resident of Maine has plead guilty to terrorism charges for attacking three NYPD officers on New Year’s Even in 2022, according to federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York.

Trevor Bickford, who was 19 at the time of the Times Square attack, had converted to Islam not long before the attack. According to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the SDNY, “Bickford targeted the iconic yearly celebration to carry out brazen acts of violence and hatred in the name of jihad.”

Bickford had declared that he had hoped to become a martyr by being killed in the attack, and according to prosecutors had “admitted that his goal was to kill as many military-aged men who worked for the U.S. government as he could.”

He had also had been an avid consumer of materials “espousing radical Islamic ideology—including materials promoting the Taliban and reflecting the teachings of Sheikh Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi, a prominent radical Islamic cleric who was a spiritual mentor of al Qaeda,” prosecutors charged. Furthermore, prosecutors said that he believes that entities such as the U.S. government “ are anti-Muslim,” and that he decided to wage jihad domestically after deciding against joining the Taliban overseas.

The attack occurred at around 10 p.m. on New Year’s against three cops who were guarding the crowd. Bickford, wielding a kukri–a knife that serves as the national weapon of Nepal, which prosecutors referred to as a “machete”–approached three NYPD officers and hollered “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great” in Arabic). He then reportedly slammed the knife into one officer’s head, fracturing his skull. Dropping the kukri, he charged at another officer, hoping to grab his gun. A third officer shot Bickford in the shoulder, ending his assault. He was taken into custody.

According to The New York Times, Bickford told the court that ““I know what I did was wrong, and I’m sorry.” His aunt recently told the same publication that she thought her nephew was “depressed,” and didn’t believe that he merited the label of “terrorist.” Bickford has also reportedly undergone psychiatric treatment, telling the court that he has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

Bickford specifically pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder “of officers and employees of the U.S. government and persons assisting them,” which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years per count. He also pleaded to three similar counts of assault, carrying the same maximum sentencing guidelines. All in all, Bickford faces “an aggregate potential sentence of 120 years in prison,” prosecutors said.