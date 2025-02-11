Trader Joe’s Adopts a One Dozen Limit on Eggs as Shortages, High Prices, Persist across City

It was not a Super Sunday if you were trying to buy eggs at Trader’s Joes in the East Village on Feb. 9.

Despite imposing a one dozen limit per customer, the shelves were stripped bare. The store had a curtain that it pulled down over the shelves where eggs were usually stored. Milk also was selling out for some reason.

The store on E. 14th St. tried to make light of the situation with a sign that said the eggs would be back on Feb. 10 and that was “no yolk,” according to the sign.

Wegman’s on Astor Place, which had pledged to hold the line on its egg prices, had plenty available. One couple that said they shopped there about twice a month, snagged a dozen eggs for $5.49. “It’s about $11 at our neighborhood grocery store,” said the young woman, proudly displaying the dozen eggs plucked from the well stocked shelves in the underground level of the store.

A shopper named Lamar at the Morton Williams on E. 23rd St. and Second Ave said, “This store is always well stocked. Uptown they have high prices and shortages.” The eggs were going for about $7.49 for an 18 pack of Eggland’s Best Eggs.

A short distance away at a D’Agostino’s on First Ave., the price was $7.49, but it was only for a six pack of eggs, not the standard one dozen egg container.

About 10 percent of the egg laying chicken population has been euthanized in the United States as a way to try to stop the spread of the Avian flu, also known as bird flu. The pathogen in the latest outburst initially seemed to be largely confined to California but has been spreading eastward. On Feb. 7, Governor Kathy Hochul said seven cases of bird flu had been detected in the metropolitan area and she ordered all live poultry stores in the city, Westchester and Nassau and Suffolk Counties to shut down until at least Feb. 14 in “an abundance of caution.”

There does not appear to be much relief in store for the rest of 2025 when it comes to egg prices. “Retail egg prices increased by 8.4 percent in December 2024 and continue to experience volatile month-to-month changes,” according to The Economic Research Service of the US Department of Agriculture.

Prices for farm-level eggs rose by 3.4 percent in December 2024 after spiking by 54.3 percent in November, the USDA said. “Farm-level egg prices continued to experience large monthly changes as the ongoing HPAI outbreak continued to affect egg-layer flocks, with volatile effects on prices,” the USDA wrote.

The USDA said that in December 2024, prices for farm-level eggs were 134.5 percent higher than December 2023, when prices were lower following a lull in the outbreak through much of 2023.

Farm-level egg prices, the most volatile category tracked by the USDA, are predicted to increase 45.2 percent in 2025, the USDA stated.

If there was any good news in the latest price forecasts, it is that some categories will actually experience price drops. Wholesale poultry prices are predicted to decrease 1.4 percent in 2025, the USDA research arm predicted.

Prices for farm level milk are only predicted to increase by a modest 1.3 percent in 2025.

Fruits and vegetables may be in for a wild ride. Prices for farm-level fruits are predicted to increase by 8.6 percent in 2025 although farm-level vegetables are only predicted to increase by 1.4 percent in 2025.