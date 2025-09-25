Turning Nasty: Charges Fly Among Anti-Mamdani Rivals as Dem Candidate Holds Huge Lead

The latest poll on the New York City mayoral race shows Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani pulling 45 percent of the vote with a 20-point lead over his closest rival, former governor Andrew Cuomo.

But as the three main anti-Mamdani candidates come thundering down the home stretch, the race is turning nastier. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa claimed in a press conference that intermediaries from the Cuomo camp have offered millions of dollars in bribes for Sliwa to leave the race. “C’mon Curtis, everybody has a price,” Sliwa claims the intermediaries said. “Curtis Sliwa doesn’t have a price,” he countered.

Cuomo’s spokesperson Rich Azzopardi denied the claims and calls Sliwa a liar. “Curtis Sliwa is a liar and a fraudster who has admitted to faking crimes for publicity...This is more of the same.”

Sliwa claims, also without evidence, that Mayor Eric Adams has also been offered money by the Cuomo camp to quit.

”I suspect that any day now, Adams will determine that the price is right and he’ll leave the race,” Sliwa said at the same press conference.

To which Adams countered in a statement, “Curtis Sliwa is a clown who is trying to turn New York City into a circus. Mayor Adams has never been offered anything to leave the race...it’s insulting to suggest otherwise.”

The poll from Boston-based Suffolk University was based on a survey of 500 likely voters between Sept. 15-18.

Politico Playbook points out that Mamdani has yet to top the 50 percent mark but notes that three of the four major polls published in August all show him with 45 percent. A recent Marist poll also found Mamdani pulling 45 percent with Cuomo at around 26 percent.

Technically, that means that there may be more people that don’t favor the man who pulled off a stunning upset in the June primary because he is a leading member of the left leaning Democratic Socialists, but the anti-Mamdani vote is still spilt three ways. Mayor Eric Adams is running a low-key campaign as an independent, polling only 8.2 percent in the Suffolk poll. The reports that he was going to drop out of the race several weeks ago and take a job in the Trump administration appears to have died down. But the speculation that he might consider an exit has not entirely subsided.

Sliwa has also slumped into the single digits with 8.6 percent of the vote in the latest poll although he was polling 17 percent in an earlier Marist poll.

While charges fly among the anti-Mamdani rivals, the Dem ch has finally been getting many of the Democratic party stalwarts, who are leery of his much of his progressive platform, to endorse him. The latest to endorse is former vice president Kamala Harris, although only tepidly. She’s said that as the Democratic standard bearer in the race, Mamdani deserves her support.

While the progressive wing of the party including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congress member AOC endorsed Mamdani early on, other leaders at the national level worry that Mamdani’s identity as a Democratic Socialist will hurt the Dem party in Senate and Congressional races next year as it battles to regain Congress in its battle vs. President Donald Trump. Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, has talked with Mamdani recently but had yet to formally endorse him.

NYS Assembly leader Hakeem Jeffries only recently endorsed Mamdani.

Jim Walden, who was polling under one percent (0.60 percent) in the latest poll can’t get removed from the ballot this close to the election, even though he announced several weeks ago he was ending his campaign and called on other trailing candidates to also pull out and unite behind one candidate.

So far nobody has followed that lead. There is also a little noticed candidate from the Conservative party, Irene Estrada, but she was polling only 0.20 percent of the vote.

Respondents in the Suffolk University poll said the top issue in the mayor’s race is affordability (21 percent), followed by crime (20 percent), economy/jobs (14 percent), housing (nine percent) local response to Trump initiatives (eight percent), racism/justice/equality (seven percebt), and schools/education (six percent). All other issues polled below four percent.

More than two-thirds of voters say they are unhappy with federal immigration enforcement, with 68 percent saying ICE arrests in the city have gone too far, while only nine percent believe they have not gone far enough.

The survey was based on live telephone interviews of adults 18 years of age or older, across all five boroughs who indicated they were either somewhat or very likely to vote in the November 4 general election. The poll was said to have a margin of error of five percent.

“This poll shows that the issues New Yorkers really care about in this election are affordability, crime, and the economy,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.