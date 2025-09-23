UN General Assembly Starts Gridlock Alerts Between Now and End of Holiday Season

Gridlock alert days have begun this year stretching from the UN General Assembly September 22 to 26 and into the holiday season through Dec. 19.

Surprisingly, Christmas and Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are not on the list and neither is Thanksgiving Day, the traditional start of the holiday shopping. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 is considered one of the worst travel days of the year and is on the list of Gridlock alerts. as is the Thursday before on Nov. 20. Last minute shoppers on the very last shopping days before Christmas don’t make the list, but the weekdays of Dec. 8-12 and Dec. 15-18 made it.

In all there are 20 days that Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez pegged as Gridlock Alert Days and urged visitors and residents to use non-driving modes of transportation.

The introduction of the congestion pricing toll on Jan. 5 charges most motorists a $9 fee to enter the zone below 60th St. during peak hours between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends. On the off hours, the toll drops to $2.25.

Governor Kathy Hochul and MTA chairman Janno Lieber said that the toll has caused a 12 percent reduction in traffic through early September, which meant that 17.6 million vehicles less entered the zone compared to the same period last year.

One early plan to surge the toll prices during Gridlock Alert Days was dropped after a New York Post article on the possibility triggered a public outcry against it.

And while the toll has cut traffic, it has not been enough to avoid gridlock alerts, Rodriguez indicated.

“We are seeing the success of Congestion Pricing in its first year as fewer vehicles enter the city’s urban core, making it especially important to stick with transit during Gridlock Alert days,” said Rodriguez.

The worst Gridlock Alert Days surround the UN General where the presence of President Donald Trump on Sept. 22 and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Sept. 26. But transporting over 100 world leaders around town creates problems over the five-day UNGA and trigger security concerns, traffic jams and often well patrolled protests.

But re-routing bicycle traffic through a First Ave. tunnel near the United Nations during the GA for the last five years did led to one permanent improvement: the temporary bike lane that was set up inside the tunnel near United Nations was made into a permanent Jersey barrier through the tunnel last fall, cutting vehicle traffic to one lane.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/gridlockalert