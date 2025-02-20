Unleashed: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Returns to MSG for Running of Its 149th Show

For one electrifying week in February, New York City once again became the epicenter of canine excellence as the 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show took over Madison Square Garden and the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The city’s rhythm pulsed with the eager anticipation of top-tier handlers, dedicated breeders, and, of course, the four-legged superstars themselves.

“It is great to be home at Madison Square Garden,” said Dr. Donald Sturz, President of Westminster Kennel Club. “I judged ‘Best in Show’ in 2022, and I can tell you, as a judge, it is the pinnacle of your career. Everyone asks you, ‘What are you looking for? What does it take for that dog to win Best in Show at Westminster?’ I always say, it’s a great dog having a great night!”

Among the many stars of the show, Willie, a 7-year-old Australian Shepherd, took home the Masters Obedience Championship.

“He is just an amazing dog,” said his owner and handler, Kathleen Keller. “He is my once-in-a-lifetime dog.”

Not far behind was Windy, a 7-year-old Portuguese Water Dog from Huntington, NY, competing in agility. “Knowing that your dog has met the qualifications for Westminster agility and having to wait for the random drawing was a bit stressful,” admitted Mary Nottingham, Windy’s owner. “However, the random draw for the event makes the entry process fair for all. Windy is a highly motivated, smart dog who loves the game of agility.”

Maui, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever from Marlborough, MA, made her sixth Westminster appearance, proving that being a champion extends beyond the competition floor. “She is an accomplished therapy dog with over 650 visits to nursing homes, schools, and the local police department,” said owner Sabrina Lanz. But it wasn’t all serious business.

“We may be at Westminster to compete in agility, but her favorite part of the day is visiting with all of the people. No trip to New York City is complete without a street vendor hot dog, and the vendor was even nice enough to give Maui a free hotdog of her own! Gotta love New Yorkers!!!!”

Today’s show traces its roots back to 1877, when a group of sporting gentlemen decided it was time for a dog show in Manhattan, and the First Annual New York Bench Show of Dogs, held at Gilmore’s Garden (the precursor to Madison Square Garden), launched a legacy. The name “Westminster,” came from a long gone New York City bar favored by the founders. The show predates inventions like the light bulb and the automobile, as well as major landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge. The Westminister Kennel Club Dog Show is now the second-longest continuously held U.S. sporting event, only trailing the Kentucky Derby.

Westminster isn’t just about competition—it’s about history. The AKC Museum of the Dog, led by CEO/Executive Director Christopher E. Bromson, is a living testament to the unbreakable bond between humans and canines.

“Established in 1982 in NYC, then spending about 30 years in St. Louis due to a temporary land gift, we made a glorious return to our city in 2018,” Bromson shared. “We celebrate the incredible and incomparable bond between human and canine through the largest collection of historical dog art and artifacts in the country.”

And Westminster has its own place in that story. “Our presence at Westminster is symbolic of the longstanding relationship between the country’s oldest dog club and our institution. We’ll be hosting a full Westminster exhibition in 2026, honoring their 150th anniversary.”

The Purple Leash Project: A Lifeline for Survivors and Their Pets

Not all dog stories begin in show rings—some begin in the shadows of hardship. Purina the Show’s primary sponsor, in partnership with RedRover, created the Purple Leash Project, a life-changing initiative that funds domestic violence shelters so they can accept pets.

“Currently, less than 20 percent of domestic violence shelters in this country accept pets,” explained Noa Hefer, Brand Manager for Purina. “Nearly half of abuse survivors delay leaving because they can’t take their pets with them. We’re trying to change that because no one should have to choose between their own safety and their pets.”

Westminster’s audience isn’t just made up of dog lovers—they are advocates, ready to support a cause that ensures no pet is left behind in times of crisis.

New York City, The Unforgettable Stage for Champions

For many competitors, Westminster is more than a show—it’s a dream realized.

Kamilla Szasz, a breeder/owner-handler of Biewer Terriers from Woodside, Queens, knows the journey well. “I always knew I’d like to show dogs, but life was busy. I got involved with the sport in my 30s—proof that it’s never too late.”

Winning at Westminster is no small feat. “If you’re not one of the top five champions in your breed and you’re not invited, you enter your finished champion and hope you are accepted via a lottery. Placing in the groups at Westminster is an honor most can only dream of.”

That dream played out at Madison Square Garden and as the city buzzed with excitement, the Empire State Building lit up in Westminster’s signature purple and gold.

And the Winners Are...

After two days of intense competition, Monty, a Giant Schnauzer from Ocean City, NJ, took home the coveted Best in Show title, securing his place in Westminster history.

“Monty bested a field of over 2,500 entries, proving that he truly had his great night,” the Westminster Kennel Club announced.

Reserve Best in Show went to Bourbon, a 9-year-old Whippet, while individual group winners included a Bichon Frisé, an English Springer Spaniel, and a Skye Terrier, among others.

While Westminster’s champions leave the ring with trophies, their impact lingers far beyond the spotlight.

From Barney, the Tibetan Terrier from the Upper West Side, who “knows where all the best pet stores are,” to Berkeley, the West Highland White Terrier, who has modeled for advertising campaigns, dogs are more than competitors—they are family.

“For many of us, this isn’t just about winning,” said Elizabeth LaFortune, Barney’s owner. “It’s about the journey we take with our dogs, the bond we strengthen, and the people we meet along the way.”

And that’s what makes Westminster the most prestigious, electrifying, and uniquely New York event of them all—it’s a love letter to the dogs that inspire us, the city that embraces them, and the people who devote their lives to this extraordinary sport.

From the bright lights of Madison Square Garden to the cozy dog beds in homes across the country, Westminster is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of everything that makes dogs, and their people, truly special.