Upper East Side Murder-Suicide Shocks Gracie Mansion Neighbors

Two women are dead after a murder-suicide in broad daylight on the Upper East Side, on the morning of Friday, July 26. Cops say that the bloody shooting incident took place half-a-block away from Gracie Mansion at around 8:54 a.m.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said three shots were fired in front of 519 E. 88th St. Upon arriving, they noticed a white Honda parked in the middle of the road, with two women’s bodies nearby–one next to the car, and one on the sidewalk. Both had gunshot wounds to the head, and one of the women had an additional gunshot wound to the back. A Glock 9mm handgun was on the sidewalk between the two women, Kenny said. A one-year-old child was in the backseat of the car and was unharmed.

After reviewing video evidence, Kenny said that the NYPD arrived at the murder-suicide conclusion. Marisa Galloway, 45, was the victim. She was also the woman with two gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead after being rushed to New York Presbyterian/Weill-Cornell Hospital. Galloway lived at 445 E. 86th St., near the site of her death.

Galloway was a volunteer assistant coach for the Fordham Rams track and field program for seventeen years, where she was had been a former high jumper, sprinter and relay team member. According to statement by the university, Galloway earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Fordham at Rose Hill in 2001, and a master’s degree in science from the Fordham Graduate School of Education four years later. “The Fordham University community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Marisa Galloway,” said a spokesperson.

The shooter, Kenny said, was 65-year-old Kathleen Leigh. She was the woman found on the sidewalk, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Although her latest address was listed in Chicago, Illinois, police said that she had lived with family members in NYC for three years. She was a retired probation officer for Cook County, which encompasses Chicago.

“What we have on video, Ms. Galloway puts the child in the backseat of the car. She is then in the process of putting the stroller in the trunk, where she is approached by Ms. Leigh, who shoots her in the head, and when she’s on the ground, shoots her in the back,” NYPD Chief Joseph Kenny said.

Leigh was the grandmother of Galloway’s four year-old son, Kenny said. In addition to the Glock found near her body, she also reportedly had a firearm in her tote bag. Kenney said that a “preliminary motive” for the incident was an “ongoing domestic dispute,” which had resulted in five domestic incident reports. The domestic dispute possibly related to a custody fight, other outlets have reported. No arrests had previously been made.

At the police tape near York Ave., some concerned locals were lingering around and trying to gather intel about the crime. A gaggle of press members were trying to snap photos from a considerable distance, as much of E. 88th between York and East End Ave. had been blocked off. Pat Montague, who said that he lived nearby, said that hearing about the murder-suicide “was totally different than what I expected...it seems more personal.”

Another woman, who gave her name as Gail, echoed Montague and said that she found the incident “unexpected.” She added that you “usually don’t get that kind of thing around here. There’s lot of kids, people just enjoying themselves on the East River. It’s normally a very safe place.”

A third woman was going around and telling bystanders to “stay safe.” She shuddered as she proclaimed that “I’ve never seen so much domestic violence around here,” before walking off.