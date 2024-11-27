x
UWS Water Main Break Halts Subway Service on A, B, C and D Lines in Manhattan

No injuries were reported but the subway system is expected to stay snarled through the evening rush hour on Nov. 27. Some passengers had to be evacuated.

| 27 Nov 2024 | 05:02
    A water main break at Central Park West and W. 102nd St. halted subway service on the A, C, B and D lines in Manhattan.
    A water main break at Central Park West and W. 102nd St. halted subway service on the A, C, B and D lines in Manhattan. ( Photo: Citizen)
    Cops at the scene of a water main break that snarled subway service on the UWS.
    Cops at the scene of a water main break that snarled subway service on the UWS. ( Photo: Citizen)

A water main break on Central Park West and W. 102nd St. ended up shutting down subway traffic on several lines south of the 86th St. and 125th St. stations and knocking out the water to a number of apartment buildings near the site of the burst water line,.

Service to the A, B, C and D line trains were suspended in Manhattan. The service interruptions were expected to last through the evning rush hour on Nov. 27.

There were no injuries reported but firefighters did evacuate passengers who were stranded on a C train under Central Park West between W. 102nd St. and W. 101 St around 1:41 p.m, a spokesperson said.

Power was slowly being restored on Wednesday evening as the water receded. The MTA said 2 and 3 planes were running on the local 1 train lines.

The outages were said to have created problems for passengers trying to reach the ballon inflation in advance of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Central Park West.