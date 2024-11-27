UWS Water Main Break Halts Subway Service on A, B, C and D Lines in Manhattan

A water main break on Central Park West and W. 102nd St. ended up shutting down subway traffic on several lines south of the 86th St. and 125th St. stations and knocking out the water to a number of apartment buildings near the site of the burst water line,.

Service to the A, B, C and D line trains were suspended in Manhattan. The service interruptions were expected to last through the evning rush hour on Nov. 27.

There were no injuries reported but firefighters did evacuate passengers who were stranded on a C train under Central Park West between W. 102nd St. and W. 101 St around 1:41 p.m, a spokesperson said.

Power was slowly being restored on Wednesday evening as the water receded. The MTA said 2 and 3 planes were running on the local 1 train lines.

The outages were said to have created problems for passengers trying to reach the ballon inflation in advance of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Central Park West.