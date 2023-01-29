Victor Navasky, Left Wing Literary Lion Dead at 90

Victor Navasky, a giant in book publishing, magazines, and at Columbia University died Jan. 23 at the age of 90. A long-time Upper West Sider, and the journalist most associated with The Nation magazine, he will be missed by many for different reasons. Mine are personal.

He presided over The Nation from 1978 until 2005, first as its editor in chief from 1978 until to 1995 and then as publisher and editorial director for another decade after that until 2005. He won a prestigious National Book Award for non-fiction for his Naming Names book, which is considered the definitive book of Hollywood Blacklist era of the 1950s and was a finalist for the award with Kennedy Justice about the Justice Department under Robert F. Kennedy.

He teamed up with Christopher Cerf to write several others including Mission Accomplished! Or How We Won the War in Iraq is the definitive collectionMission Accomplished! Or How We Won the War in Iraq is the definitive collection–which was described as systematically categorized, indexed, and footnoted for your convenience–of authoritative misinformation, disinformation, misunderstanding, miscalculation, egregious prognostication, boo-boos, and just plain lies, about the Iraq War. They also teamed up to write “I Wish I Hadn’t Said That”–a collection of prognostications in which politicians and other experts got something completely and absolutely wrong.

I was fortunate to attend the 90th birthday celebration for Navasky 90th birthday a few months ago at the Society for Ethical Culture. Besides speakers like Calvin Trillin–who humorously described Navasky as ‘wily and parsimonious’–and esteemed author Eric Foner, most touching were the words of the many people who were former interns under a program Navasky began at The Nation. All have moved on to successful careers.

“Victor Navasky changed my life and those of thousands of others,” said Katrina Vanden Heuvel, who succeeded Navasky as the magazine’s editor when he stepped away in 2005. “We all embarked on our informal journalistic education at The Nation. He was a true believer in the power of independent media. “Victor was quietly fierce in his convictions, yet always kind and generous.”

Added longtime Nation columnist Katha Pollitt, “Victor was an original: brilliant, principled, fearless, and immensely loyal. So many writers owe their careers to him, and I am certainly one of them.”

A Rare Quality: The Ability to Listen

While his politics were clearly colored blue, he was bigger than that. “In this crazy super-partisan climate, where too many stand firm in the belief that there are just two sides to an argument–my right and your wrong–Victor stood out,” said the historian David Nasaw. “He argued but he listened. He took ideas he opposed seriously, instead of dismissing them as misguided, erroneous, stupid.”

Back to that personal note: Victor used to say that my father, Harold Willens and Paul Newman, saved the nation. As in The Nation. Yes, when the perpetually money losing magazine hit particularly hard times in the mid 90s, Navasky called his friend and long-time supporter Newman for help. That’s when the actor called my father—who had retired from political philanthropy—and asked if he had one more fight in him. They created the Circle of 100, a fundraising arm that brought the magazine back to health.

At the birthday celebration, it was clear this lovely man was nearing his end. He spoke only a few words from the first row, where he was accompanied by his wife, Annie, and their children. I wasn’t the only one whose eyes were filling with tears, realizing this was a farewell of sorts. His friends and fans will celebrate his life at a memorial at Columbia University where he was professor Emeritus of Professional Practice in Magazine Journalism.