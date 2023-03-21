A new marketing campaign aimed at boosting tourism and the NYC global brand is featuring the classic “I ❤️ NY” logo which is being refashioned with a new twist.

Graphic designer Milton Glaser’s now-famous logo from the 70s has come to be emblematic of the Big Apple–even though in its original iteration it was meant to showcase the entire state. With blessings from the NYS Economic Development Corp. the city is revamping it as “We ❤️ NYC,” with a slightly thicker font and shaded heart.

Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and business leaders were at the kickoff press conference on Monday, March 20th, in Times Square to announce the launch of the new logo. Subway performers Lucky Chops, a brass band, played a set to kick off the event and Adams even took a turn behind the drum set.

The new logo is part of a broader publicity campaign designed to highlight positive changes in the city at a time of slow recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. Business leaders from Hearst Corp. Amazon, Charter Communications, Google, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, The Related Companies, Vornado Realty Trust and Tik Tok helped raised $20 million in donations to jump start the campaign.

“Only two types of people on the globe: those who live in New York and those who wish they could,” boasted Adams at the press conference.

”NYPD is making it safer every day, decreases in homicide, decreasing shootings, crime is going down, our economy is recovering. Don’t believe the hype,” Adams said. “Believe in New York City.”

Hochul had no problem sharing the state’s treasured logo. “’I love New York’ was a message to the rest of the world. ‘We Love New York City’ is a message to all of you–to the people who have stayed here, who never gave up. Who do believe that New York City’s greatest days lay ahead,” said Hochul.