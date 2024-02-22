Welcome to the Neighborhood: Gov. Hochul Tells Radio Host That She “Lives In Manhattan”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a proud Buffalo native, now keeps a pad in Manhattan after ascending to state leadership. She made the confession to the WABC 770 AM host–and Republican grocery store mogul–John Catsimatidis, during a Feb. 18 appearance on his “CATS Roundtable” program.

”The streets are so crowded and I live in the city, I live in Manhattan,” she said. A report in the New York Post further claimed that she resides somewhere in Midtown East, near her Third Avenue office, according to anonymous sources.

“I wasn’t aware of it. But I’m glad she’s got an apartment in Manhattan,” Catsimatidis told that outlet.

As of August 2021, Kathy Hochul reportedly had a $2 million real estate portfolio. This notably included two condos, which were nestled on Lake Erie in the Buffalo region. She eventually left these swanky pads for the New York State Executive Mansion–otherwise known as the Governor’s Mansion–in Albany. An August 2022 story in Hell Gate revealed that she also owned a home in Bumpass, Virginia.