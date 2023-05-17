West Side Bike Path Terrorist Sentenced to ten life sentences plus another 260 years

An Islamic terrorist was sentenced to ten life sentences and another 260 years in prison for driving a rental truck down the West Side Bike path on Halloween in 2017, killing eight people and injuring 18 others.

Sayfullo Saipov at the sentencing reportedly said the tears of victims and family members were small compared to the blood and tears suffered by those in the Islamic faith, according to the Associated Press.

“The conduct in this case is among the worst if not the worst I’ve ever seen,” U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, said in condemning Saipov for his unrepentant nature.

Family members of Uzbekistan citizen who had lived in New Jersey disowned him and condemned his actions prior to the sentencing.

He had been found guilty in January of the Oct. 31, 2017 terrorist attack. The same jury later rejected the death penalty for the multibel murder convictions. Although the trial was held in a court in New York, which does not have a death penalty, the death penalty was a possibility because it was a federal trial, held in a downtown Manhattan court not far from the scene of the attack five and a half years ago.

