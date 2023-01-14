Which NY Team Will Bring Next Champ Trophy to Gotham

To the dismay of New York sports fans, no New York pro team has hoisted a championship trophy and been feted with a ticker tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes in over a decade. Who will be next?

Yankee super star Aaron Judge is going to be getting the keys to the city of New York from Mayor Eric Adams at a City Hall ceremony in the near future. That’s nice after his AL record 62 HRs last year helped power him to the Most Valuable Player award. But where are the rest of his teammates?

But back in 2009, the entire Yankees team got their own keys because the team the World Series.

But lately? Sure, the Mets overachieved in 2015 and made it to the World Series--before losing in five games. The Rangers flirted with the Stanley Cup on a couple of occasions. The Nets talked a good game and loaded up on superstars before injuries, internal bickering and vaccine mandates derailed them last year.

So, which local franchise will reward us next with a championship and a parade in the Canyon of Heroes? The Yankees? The Mets? The Liberty? The Rangers? The Nets? The Jets (just kidding – I threw in the woeful Jets to make sure you were still paying attention).

So, which team stands the best chance of winning it all?

I’m picking The Mets: Sure, they lost out on Carlos Correa who went back to the Twins after Los Mets did not like something about his repaired ankle. But Steve Cohen’s team won 101 game in 2022 before bowing out in the first round of the playoffs, the Mets are arguably stronger this year. It is hard to bet against the combination of Justin Verlander, coming off his American League Cy Young season in Houston, and Max Scherzer, who is the best big-game pitcher of his time. Jacob who? They also added Japanese super star pitcher Kodai Senga. And then locked down the lock down closer Edwin Diaz.

And for the rest of the pro franchises that call NY home? The Nets had a recent 12 game winning streak snapped but with Kevin Durant out for at least two weeks with another knee injury, it’s hard to see them duplicating that in the short term. If Durant is healthy for a playoff run maybe they could go on a run. But they haven’t convinced me yet.

The Rangers came close last season – and you could say it is a better team this year. Problem is, the Boston Bruins have been astonishing. If Adam Fox, a local star from Jericho, N.Y., can put his stamp on the team the way Brian Leetch used to do, the Rangers could give Boston a tough series.

The Yankees: The Yankees have a lot to prove this season. The team succeeded in re-signing its Mr. Everything, Aaron Judge (and Anthony Rizzo – remember Mr. Everything Else?). They’ve improved their sketchy pitching staff. And with the departure of Cy Yong-winning Justin Verlander from Houston, the American League could be more wide open than it has been in years. If the Yankees get as far as the World Series – for the first time since the franchise won it all, back in 2009 – the Bronx faithful will rejoice. But if the Yankees then proceed to lose, to the hated Mets in a Subway Series, the emotion that Yankees fans will feel all winter will be despair.

The Giants are not that far away. Once they install some talented wide receivers for quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants could be scary. The team added solid pass rushers and the offensive line somehow got it together. Add to that mix a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back and you have the makings of a good team if not great team. The team will gain valuable post-season experience, a lead-in for next year’s campaign. Don’t sleep on the G-Men during the 2023 season.

The great thing about being a sports fan is that you know anything can happen.

Miracles can happen. To quote Tug McGraw--whose 73 Mets ALMOST won it all-- you gotta believe.