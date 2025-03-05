x
Woman, 81, Dies in Townhouse Fire in Greenwich Village

Police had not released her name but one news outlet identified her as Jean Goetz and said she had lived in the apartment for 60 years.

| 05 Mar 2025 | 05:34
    The blown windows are visible after a fire in a Greenwich Village townhouse which claimed the life of one woman in the morning of March 5. ( Photo: Citizen)
    Firefighters discovered a senior woman on the fifth floor of the five story building ( Photo: Citizen)
    Smoke can be seen pouring from the top floor of a five story townhouse on Waverly Place early in the morning of March 5. An elderly woman died in the blaze. ( Photo: Citizen)

An elderly woman was killed early March 5 when fire erupted in a Greenwich Village Townhouse and she was apparently overcome with smoke in her fifth floor apartment.

About 60 firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the inside the five-story residential building at 142 Waverly Place, killing an 81-year-old woman.

A woman identified as the daughter of the woman who perished was seen collapsing into the arms of firefighters on the scene, according to amNewYork. Police had not officially released her name, but Fox5 said the deceased as Jean Goetz, who reportedly lived in the apartment for 60 years. Her daughter was identified as Natasha in the same report, which quoted a grandson, Griffin, who said he has hopes of becoming and FDNY firefighter.

One report said firefighters on the scene said it was likely started by an electrical fire in the ceiling above the fourth floor apartment. The FDNY had not released an official cause behind the blaze and said the fire is under investigation by fire marshals.