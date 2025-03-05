Woman, 81, Dies in Townhouse Fire in Greenwich Village

An elderly woman was killed early March 5 when fire erupted in a Greenwich Village Townhouse and she was apparently overcome with smoke in her fifth floor apartment.

About 60 firefighters responded to the blaze that broke out on the inside the five-story residential building at 142 Waverly Place, killing an 81-year-old woman.

A woman identified as the daughter of the woman who perished was seen collapsing into the arms of firefighters on the scene, according to amNewYork. Police had not officially released her name, but Fox5 said the deceased as Jean Goetz, who reportedly lived in the apartment for 60 years. Her daughter was identified as Natasha in the same report, which quoted a grandson, Griffin, who said he has hopes of becoming and FDNY firefighter.

One report said firefighters on the scene said it was likely started by an electrical fire in the ceiling above the fourth floor apartment. The FDNY had not released an official cause behind the blaze and said the fire is under investigation by fire marshals.