Woman That Attacked & Menaced Asian Couple With Hammer Hit With 12 Years

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, a woman that brutally assaulted and menaced an Asian couple taking public transportation has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison. She was convicted on multiple felonies including violent assault, as well as two misdemeanors including a hate crime against an NYPD officer.

As described by the D.A.’s office, at shortly after 9 p.m. on March 8th, 2022, a couple returning home from date night spotted Christian Jeffers while making their way to the turnstiles at the 14th St. subway station. She had a hammer on her person. She had just “aggressively bumped” into a man and begun a heated argument with him, but eventually stood down and began walking their way.

Jeffers, clearly still seeking a fight, apparently proceeded to bump into the husband of the couple before yelling “don’t you have eyes, can’t you see?” This was followed by a push-and-pull--Jeffers stomping on the man, who then attempted to push her away--that ended with Jeffers inflicting a blow with her hammer on the man’s head. She turned to the man’s wife, threatening to do likewise. Both victims were Asian, possibly indicating that the commentary on the man’s eyes were intended as racist stereotyping and that the attack had hateful motives.

Any doubts about Jeffer’s racism were dispelled after her arrest the following day at the E. 125th and Lexington Ave. subway station in Harlem, when she reportedly began yelling anti-Hispanic slurs at an arresting officer. Jeffers was charged and convicted of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree for the incident.

The Hate Crimes Unit of the D.A.’s office supervised much of the case.

In a statement announcing the conviction, D.A. Bragg noted that “a jury held Christian Jeffers accountable for this intentional assault in our subway system. This conviction sends a strong message that we will thoroughly investigate and prosecute those who target other New Yorkers with this type of violence.”