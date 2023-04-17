Yankee Aaron Judge and Wife Moving into Lux Chelsea Tower

Yankee great Aaron Judge together with wife Samantha Bracksieck have purchased a swanky new penthouse apartment in Chelsea, according to a report.

The home run leader for the American League will now be residing at 555 W. 22nd St. in Chelsea, in The Cortland tower designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern.

The New York Post’s Jennifer Gould in her “Gimmie Shelter “column on April 15 that Judge and his wife will be moving into the building. Although no purchase price was disclosed it cited the real estate web site Street Easy that reported two units on the same floor in the building recently sold for a combined $40 million to one buyer.

Constructed in 2021, the 23-story building has 144 units in total.

It boasts a full-time doorman and numerous amenities such as a swimming pool, a hot tub and ice plunge, locker rooms, a pet spa, sports courts, a golf simulator, a children’s playroom, a virtual reality game room, a music room, a screening room, an event lounge, a fitness center with a yoga studio, and a common roof terrace.

CityRealty shows other available units in the building ranging from a $2,750,000 one-bedroom to a $25,000,000 five-bedroom.