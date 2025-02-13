Bottcher Urges Health Dept. Push to Alert NYers about Fentanyl Test Strips

In a city as dynamic and resilient as New York, the safety of our residents must always remain our top priority. The opioid epidemic, fueled by the increasing prevalence of fentanyl, continues to take lives at an alarming rate. For too long, synthetic opioids have infiltrated our communities, turning nights out into nightmares and claiming lives in the shadows of our city’s brightest streets. We cannot stand idly by.

That is why I have introduced legislation to mandate the NYC Health Department to launch a public outreach and education campaign about the availability and use of fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips are small, inexpensive strips of paper that can detect the presence of fentanyl in drugs. By expanding access to this simple but vital resource, we take a critical step toward harm reduction—one that acknowledges the realities of substance use while prioritizing human life.

Fentanyl is now found in an overwhelming majority of overdose cases in our city. Often laced into counterfeit prescription pills or other recreational drugs, it can be fatal in minuscule doses. Many individuals are not aware they are consuming fentanyl until it is too late.

However, access to fentanyl test strips remains limited. Many people are unaware of their existence, and finding them can be challenging. This lack of accessibility hinders our ability to effectively combat the opioid crisis. My legislation will mandate a public education campaign to inform New Yorkers about what fentanyl test strips are, where to find them, and how to use them, communicated through informational materials in multiple languages.

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the tragic case that reached its legal conclusion earlier this week. The guilty verdict in the killings of Julio Ramirez and John Umberger has brought some measure of justice, but it also highlights the deep concerns surrounding drug safety in New York City. Ramirez and Umberger were enjoying a night out when they fell victim to a heinous scheme involving drug-facilitated robbery. Their deaths, linked to fentanyl-laced substances, underscore the perils that so many face in social settings where trust is exploited.

Their murders were not isolated incidents. They reflect a broader crisis that has gripped our city, where fentanyl is used as a silent weapon, often in unsuspecting social encounters. We must respond with proactive solutions that prioritize education, harm reduction, and justice.

The passage of our legislation will not solve the opioid epidemic overnight, but it is a necessary step forward. New York has always led the nation in progressive policy that centers on public health and safety, and this moment is no different. Harm reduction strategies like fentanyl test strips, combined with continued investment in addiction treatment and recovery services, will help us turn the tide against this crisis.

The fight against fentanyl must be waged on multiple fronts. That includes stemming the flow of fentanyl into New York City, holding smugglers accountable, expanding access to lifesaving resources like naloxone, and ensuring that all New Yorkers—regardless of background or circumstance—have the information they need to make safe choices. We must proactively work to keep our communities safe. We cannot afford complacency when lives are at stake.

We will not allow fentanyl to continue its silent rampage unchecked. Through education, advocacy, and action, we will protect our communities and create a safer New York for all.