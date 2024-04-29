Criminal Trial of Donald Trump Attracts Only a Small Crowd of His Supporters

The protestors turning out to support former president Donald Trump were small in number. So far the most dramatic event seemed to have nothing to do with the trial when a man set himslf on fire.

The New York Young Republican Club of New York (NYYRC) called a protest on the opening day of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan Supreme Court over alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up a one night stand years ago and a longer fling with a former Playboy bunny, Karen McDougal.

The pro-Trump protestors have returned regularly, but so far the most dramatic event seemed to have nothing to do with the trial. A man later identified as Maxwell Azzarello walked into the park near the protest area set up near the court house, threw pamphlets around, then pulled out a canister, poured a flammable liquid on his body and lit himself on fire. Police at a press briefing said they hadn’t received reports that Azzarello made any statements prior to setting himself alight. The man was from St. Augustine, Fla., according NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

Compared to past raucous events the pro-Trump protest was small, with protestors outnumbered by press reporters, camera crews and photographers on day one.

More attention was focused inside the court room where former National Enquirer boss David Pecker, and a one-time Trump supporter, gave some riveting testimony. Pecker backed the prosecutors charge that Trump sought to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels, who is said to have had a one night stand with Trump years before he became president to hide the fling from the public prior to the 2016 election. Prosecutors charge she was paid by Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen for her silence. In addition, Pecker said that the National Enquirer came to Trump’s aid when publication paid off a second woman, former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal who claimed she had nearly a year long affair with Trump. The Enquirer bought the story but never ran it, in what was described as a “catch and kill” scheme, explained to the jury by Pecker.

Prosecutors claim Trump falsified his business records to cover up the payments to Daniels in order to keep the public from learning about the affair prior to the election.

His supporters are not buying it.

On the first day of the Trump’s trial where he faces 34 felony charges, a group called the New York Young Republican Club took to the streets, or rather a portion of the Collect Pond Park downtown, claiming perceived political persecution, selective prosecution, and abuse of authority.

“Our Club has no interest in what happens in the bedroom between a man and woman. The payment allegation and its characterization as ‘hush money’ is one that is framed by an admitted liar backstabbing lawyer who is a convicted felon and a woman who has already been ordered by courts numerous times to pay President Trump’s legal bills in pursuit of frivolous lawsuits she filed against him,” an NYYRC said.

With approximately 100 people crowding a tiny secured barricade outside the courthouse where Trump was being tried, a quarter of NYYRC members made up the attendance, while other attention seekers flocked and caused disarray.

There were fights at the rally. A MAGA supporter, whose affiliation with the NYYRC is unclear, became aggressive with a Black female protester. She was present to disrupt what she perceived as favorable coverage from the right wing press including Newmax, Gateway Pundit, and AF (presumably standing for American First). Police broke things up.

The NYYRC trace its roots back to 1911 and at one point, liberal Republican John Lindsay who would go on to become a Congressman on the East Side and then NYC mayor, was its president. Since the election of Trump, the group has moved steadily to the right, endorsing anti-masking initiatives during COVID and backing disgraced former Congressman George Santos. They remain vocal supporters of Trump.

Paul Grassi, a member of the NYYRC, who said he was a lawyer, asserted, “I think all of these cases, the civil cases against him, were based on groundless claims. Just like the civil and criminal cases we’re experiencing today. It goes to show how the New York state justice system is weaponized against Donald Trump.”

Cara Castronova, though not a member of NYYRC, expressed support for Trump and condemned what she perceives as political persecution: “I’m here to support President Trump and fight against political persecution, which is running rampant ever since Joe Biden took office.”

The pro-Trump protestors seemed to diminish in number as testimony entered its second week in what is expected to be a six week trial.