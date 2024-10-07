x
Protestors Call for Return of Hostages on Grim Anniversary of Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel

Over 100 hostages that Hamas terrorists kidnapped on Oct. 7 are still being held as protest marking the anniversary happened across the city. Veteran photographer Philip Maier has been making a weekly work with protestors calling attention to their plight. In the response by Israel, over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed.

| 07 Oct 2024 | 12:07
    Since Nov. 4, 2023, a group of marchers have gathered each week and made a trek across downtown Manhattan to publicize the plight of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, with the hope that they will be returned. Among those snatched were a 24-year old woman, Eden Yerushalmi and a 79 year old grandfather, Gadi Moses. ( Photo: Philip Maier)
    An Israeli-American who went to high school in Tenafly, NJ, is among the 100 hostages that are still believed to be alive and in the hands of Hamas following his kidnapping in the terrorist raid on Oct. 7, 2023 ( Photo: Philip Maier)
    A nine-old Israeli baby was among the more than 200 hostages snatched from their home in the Hamas raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. ( Photo: Philip Maier)
    Protestors march each week across downtown calling for the hostages who are still believed to be alive, including 77 year old Tamar Suchman, to be released safely. ( Photo: Philip Maier)
    Thirty year old Avinatan Or is believed to be among the 100 hostages still alive and being held by Hamas a year after he was kidnapped in the Oct. 7, 2023 raid. ( Photo: Philip Maier)
    A 24-year-old woman and a 79-year-old grandfather are among the hostages that are still believed to be alive and held by Hamas. ( Photo: Philip Maier)

On October 7, 2023 terrorist organizations, led by Hamas, launched a massive rocket barrage breaching Israeli defenses allowing the infiltration of 3,000 terrorists who proceeded to murder more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Some were raped and others mutilated. Two hundred and fifty-one were kidnapped. As of the end August of this year 117 were released alive and returned to Israel. Some have been rescued. Approximately 100 remain hostage including a baby who was only nine months old when snatched, a young 24 year old woman and a 79 year old grandfather. The hope is that they are still alive. There have been 70 confirmed dead. More than half of the hostages have passports from 25 different countries, including six Americans still believed to be alive. A complete account of this atrocity will be written at another time.

The story here is of one response that is taking place weekly in the downtown area.

Every Saturday afternoon since Nov. 4, 2023, a group has walked in support of releasing the hostages, with the added purpose to remind the public of their plight so that they will not be forgotten. I have been walking with the group since December with this same purpose. Organized by local synagogues in the Union Square vicinity, the walk begins with expression of gratitude to those who were able to come, a reminder of the solemnity of the walk, and to not engage with any negative comments from passersby. In the presence of and assistance from the NYPD, an average of about 30 people walk down 5th Avenue to Washington Square Park, then up to Union Square. The walks take place regardless of the weather, with the participants focused on reuniting the hostages with their families. Posters held by the walkers display the photographs, names, and ages of the captives. That they were kidnapped by Hamas, torn from their families, and ask for help to bring them home alive. Elyakim Libman, 24 years old, Liri Albag,18 years old, Chaim Peri, 79 years old, Kfir Bibas, 9 months old, Gadi Moses 79 years old, and Avinantan Or, 30 years old, are some of the hostages. Some posters mention that 8,500 people ranging from 3 months to 85 years old were violently assaulted. The reactions of onlookers have mostly been positive and supportive.

The walk ends, usually with a Rabbi, mentioning any salient events relevant to the hostages. “Acheinu,” “our brothers” a prayer calling for the release of captives is sung, as is “Hatikvah” the Israeli national anthem, which means “The Hope.” After a year of captivity there is still hope among those walking that the hostages will be freed and determination to help achieve this end.

Said writer and painter Richard McBee, who was on the latest march on Oct. 6: “As I marched through Washington Square Park filled with New Yorkers enjoying a beautiful October Saturday afternoon; boisterous, relaxed, peaceful and free, I couldn’t fathom that a hundred hostages, Jews and some non-Jews, at gunpoint in tunnels and makeshift cells were still imprisoned in Gaza a year later. Feeling totally unable to help them, the little I could do was to make sure the hundreds of New Yorkers who saw me; the signs that said KIDNAPPED and a name and a picture, would not forget the crime of Hamas against fellow human beings.”

